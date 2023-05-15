‘Experienced’ young hiker still missing in Joshua Tree National Park

25-year-old Trammell Evans, described by family as an “experienced and avid hiker,” was last seen in Joshua Tree National Park.

The search continues over a week after Evans, an LA resident, was reported missing. Speaking to local radio station Z107.7, his mother and brother say Trammell is “an experienced long-distance hiker who is known to go off the grid, shutting down his phone and rely on cash.”

Officials have also been told Evans is “an athletic and experienced long-distance hiker that is familiar with Joshua Tree National Park.”

25-year-old Trammell Evans missing person report. (Photo: NPS media release)

But Evans did not register for a backcountry permit. Park Rangers have spoken to all 55 people holding backcountry permits in Evan’s last known location.

The Evans family remains hopeful that he simply hiked out of Joshua Tree and remains off the grid in Yucca Valley or Twentynine Palms. Exhaustive search efforts by The Joshua Tree Search and Rescue team (JOSAR) have yielded no results.

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Evans was dropped off at the park’s Black Rock Campground around 8 PM PT. His family says he planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail. Trammell was to be picked up on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11 AM.

The 25-year-old never showed, however, and was reported missing at 1 PM on May 5, 2023. Joshua Tree National Park would respond immediately.

Joshua Tree National Park Scales Back Search for Trammell Evans

The search for Trammell is ongoing, but has been scaled back after a week of high-intensity efforts.

“The JOSAR team is comprised of highly trained trackers, searchers, and climbers who are all familiar with the high desert. In addition to JOSAR, Joshua Tree is currently working with the Bureau of Land Management and California Highway Patrol Helicopter,” the park cites in their latest media release on the situation.

The park also asks the following of the public during this difficult time:

“Please do not self-dispatch to search for Trammell Evans on your own, and do not dispatch a drone to aid in the search efforts. The patrol helicopter cannot fly while drones are in the air, and any unplanned drones in the air may seriously impede aerial search efforts.” Joshua Tree National Park

His family is asking for public help outside the desert park, however. In their interview with Z107.7, they ask “residents of Yucca Valley who live near Black Rock Campground, specifically on Covington Flat Road and La Contenta Road, and Black Rock Canyon Road to check any security camera footage they may have from May 1 through May 3.”

If you may have seen or talked to Trammell Evans, please submit a tip: