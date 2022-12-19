Explosion on Colorado Bike Trail Leaves One Injured

Colorado officials are reporting a fiery explosion that occurred along a bike trail early Sunday morning. According to reports, fire crews from Colorado’s Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of a fiery blast along the bike trail. This popular bike trail rests along the Poudre River in Colorado, officials note. The explosion occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18, according to reports on the incident. One person has been taken to the hospital in the wake of this incident, officials say.

Reports from the incident note that the explosion occurred on the trail area between Sheilds Streat and South Taft Hill Road along the Poudre River Bike Trail at around 6:05 am Sunday morning.

PFA made a quick extinguishment and assisted in the transport of one individual with an unknown medical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/W1O0uImdFb — poudrefire (@poudrefire) December 18, 2022

“PFA made a quick extinguishment,” the officials note of the incident. “And assisted in the transport of one individual with an unknown medical condition.”

The cause of the devastating explosion is still under investigation, however. And no further information is available as the officials continue to investigate the incident. This is one of a couple of incidents that have occurred in Colorado parks in recent days. In fact, residents were shocked recently when a park employee was held at gunpoint by a parkgoer in the Boulder area recently.

Colorado Man Allegedly Pulls Gun On Park Employee As The Park Official Was Changing Trash In The Area

According to the reports, a man pulled a gun on the park employee who was changing the trash at the time. Reports are saying that the man with the gun approached to Colorado parks employee while revealing the firearm. The park employee says that the attack occurred as the man brandishing the gun was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.

Colorado law enforcement officials note that the suspect brandishing the deadly firearm spotted the park Colorado park employee and began to scream curse words at the worker. This led to the suspect revealing the firearm during the potentially deadly confrontation. Thankfully, however, the Colorado park employee was able to flee the scene. After this, the employee promptly called in Boulder Police department officials to deal with the situation.

