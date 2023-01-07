Extremely Powerful Solar Flare Causes Major Blackout in South Pacific

On Thursday evening, the South Pacific experienced the effects of an extremely powerful solar flare. The X-flare, the most powerful class of solar flares, resulted in a major radio blackout in the region after a dangerous sunspot turned its attention toward Earth.

Newsweek reports the newly emerging sunspot has been identified as AR3182. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the celestial eruption just before 1 a.m. Universal Coordinated Time, or 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said following the flare that much of the sun-facing side of the Earth became impacted by the blackout. This broadly included the Pacific region. In some areas, effects included widespread signal degradation and loss of contact for up to an hour.

Further, solar flares as powerful as what we experienced this week are typically associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These send charged particles with embedded magnetic fields shooting outward from the sun, often causing geomagnetic storms. Though the most recent flare fell into the X-category, astronomers did not record any CMEs.

Thursday evening’s eruption is even more fascinating for another reason. When the flare impacted Earth, astronomers had only been tracking the sunspot for less than 24 hours. The news outlet reports that just days before Thursday’s eruption, the sunspot unleashed another major flare. However, this one occurred on the far side of the sun facing away from Earth. Because the sunspot did not directly face our planet, humans did not feel the effects of the first solar flare.

Scientists could not officially determine the intensity of AR3182’s first solar flare. Still, many experts believe the sunspot had again unleashed another X-class flare. However, given the sunspot’s location at the time, NASA and the European Space Agency only recorded readings that appeared to capture a C-class solar flare.

Scientists Believe Sunspot AR3182 Could Produce More Powerful Solar Flares

AS stated, AR3182’s Thursday evening solar flare fell into the sun’s most powerful category. But it actually ranked relatively low as an X-flare. Regardless, scientists continue to study the growing sunspot. In doing so, they believe it could unleash even more powerful, and potentially dangerous, flares in the future.

SpaceWeather.com reports that the size and “complexity” of this particular sunspot likely provide a “good chance” for more powerful solar flares in the coming days. More broadly, the number of solar flares likely to impact Earth will continue to increase this year.

Every 11 years, the sun completes what is called a solar cycle. Per the outlet, solar cycles are marked by periods of high and low activity, which include events like Thursday’s solar flare. The peak of this particular solar cycle likely occurs in 2025, which means we’re just a few years from seeing the most solar action in the cycle. scientists have recorded 24 complete solar cycles since the mid-18th century, and we are currently in the middle of the 25th. Solar cycle 25 originally began in 2019.