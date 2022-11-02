Family Faces Backlash After Turning Beloved Golden Retriever Into Rug After Its Death

An Australian family is facing some social media backlash after they turned their beloved golden retriever into a rug after its passing. Melbourne-based company Chimera Taxidermy recently shared a video on social media on how the skin and fur of the family’s golden retriever were preserved to be displayed in the family’s home. “Beautiful old golden retriever preserved as a pelt for his family,” the taxidermy company’s owner captioned the video. She also wrote in the comments, “The pelt has been tanned and turned to leather so the fur won’t fall out.”

Although the family was grateful for the display, some social media users were not impressed with the idea. “This is interesting but certainly isn’t for everyone,” one person wrote. Another commented, “My memories give me peace, I couldn’t do this, it would make it harder for me.”

While speaking to Yahoo! News Australia, the company’s owner, Maddy admitted that the family’s idea for the golden retriever isn’t for everyone. “Pet taxidermy has only really become more popular in the last five years or so,” she explained. “So it’s a very new thing to see for most people. Some are more of a sentimental keepsake, others are on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved. Most of the requests I get are for full taxidermy mounts.”

Maddy also said that she preserves dogs and other animals as well. “I’ve been asked to preserve pet cats, dogs, rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, goats,” she declared. “Pretty much any pet you can think of. It’s sometimes difficult working with pets compared to other animals. But it’s more rewarding to be able to help people with their grief and allow them to keep a part of their pet forever.”

Some Critics Dub the Family’s Golden Retriever Rug ‘Creepy’ and ‘Disrespectful’

Meanwhile, a Facebook post that showed off the golden retriever rug had more comments criticizing the family’s decision.

“I’m sorry but this is completely disrespectful to the dog! Let him Rest In Peace,” said one critic. The comment was met with this response. “Once it’s dead it has nothing but peace, ” the follow-up response reads. “There’s nothing there think they are walking on its skin changes nothing although I do still find it disgusting.”

“No. No. No. I didn’t fully realize it was like “bear skin rug” until I saw the picture. This made my stomach churn. It’s poor little deflated face. Omg,” another critic wrote about the golden retriever rug.

Others came to the family’s defense by stating that the golden retriever is their pet. “I mean it’s their dog, they can literally do whatever they want with him. if they aren’t ready to let go and still want him around, this is their way of doing it.”