Family of Fatal Shark Attack Victim Speaks Out

An Australian tourist was attacked and killed in a brutal shark attack last week, sparking beach closures and a widespread culling of bull and tiger sharks. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out about the “beloved” husband and father.

Chris Davis, a 59-year-old software engineer and triathlete from Australia was vacationing alone in New Caledonia. A dedicated swimmer, he decided to spend the day in the waters of Chateau Royal Beach, a lifeguard-patrolled area.

While swimming about 500 feet from shore, Davis was suddenly attacked by a shark, which bit him several times before retreating back into the deep. According to public prosecutor Yves Dupas, he suffered bites to both legs and arms.

The first bite, to his thigh, extended nearly 15 inches, stretching from hip to knee and causing fatal damage. A second bite to his upper limbs, forearm, and hands was “also fatal,” he said, per 9 News.

Following the attack, lifeguards and bystanders alike rushed to the swimmer’s aid. After a group of people on a sailboat nearby pulled him from the water and transported him to shore, emergency services began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, however, they were unable to resuscitate him and Davis died at the scene.

In a subsequent statement to local media, the 59-year-old’s loving family expressed their immense grief. “We are deeply mourning the loss of our beloved husband and father, Chris Davis,” they said.

“He is survived by his wife and three adult sons, who express their sincere gratitude to the New Caledonian authorities for the efforts in treating him and to the Australian and New Caledonian governments for aiding his return to Australia,” the family continued. “We thank the media and the public during this difficult time for respecting the privacy of the family.”

Fatal Shark Attack Results in Beach Closures, Shark Culling

The Chateau Royal Beach has remained closed since the fatal shark attack, along with beaches nearby. The Noumea mayor, Sonia Lagarde, also ordered a mass culling of tiger sharks and bull sharks in the area.

It’s unclear when, or even if, the beach will reopen. The attack occurred just days after the beach reopened following a similar attack three weeks prior. Bridgette Do, a 49-year-old New Caledonia local, was hospitalized with severe injuries after suffering a shark attack while enjoying her daily swim.

Do lost an entire hand, along with four fingers from the other hand and part of her leg. The shark inflicted such horrific wounds, in fact, that Do’s father, Owen Drew, claimed it was a miracle she survived at all, considering her “unbelievable wounds.”

“She is very lucky she had those people assist her on the beach,” he said.

Despite its relatively low population of 270,000 people, New Caledonia is ranked 13th in the world for unprovoked shark attacks. According to the Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File, the country has seen 19 documented shark attacks in recorded history.

Researchers at the University of New Caledonia, however, believe this is a low estimate. In a 2022 paper published in the Médecine Tropicale et Santé Internationale, researchers reported 70 shark attack cases between 1958 and 2020 alone.