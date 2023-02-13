Family Horrified to Find Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Hiding in Boot

An Australian family was shocked (and lucky to escape unscathed) after finding a deadly, highly venomous eastern brown snake lurking inside a rain boot on a shelf inside their home.

The rain boots were calf-high and the only portion of the snake visible was a small section of its hide at the bottom of the dark rubber tunnel. Miraculously, however, the family spotted the snake before anyone stuck their foot inside, promptly calling Anthony Adams of Southern Downs Snake Catchers for help.

The venomous eastern brown snake isn’t an uncommon sight for Australians, especially Australian snake catchers. Even still, this particular situation marked an unusual one for Adams, who explained to 9 News that he was “surprised” to find the deadly snake in a boot.

No one saw the snake enter the rain boot. Adams, however, can only guess that it made its way down into the boot after climbing onto a low shelf. For the reptile wrangler, this was the shocking part, as eastern browns aren’t the best climbers.

“It was the first time finding a snake in a gumboot,” the snake catcher explained. “But they can pop up anywhere. I was surprised to see it was a brown, but they are capable of showing up in unexpected places.”

“It’s important to check things like boots and shoes if left outside, as well as making sure screens and doors are shut and secure,” he continued. “This one was found inside the house. The caller is very lucky to have seen it and known where it went.”

Highly Venomous Eastern Browns Are Responsible for the Majority of Snake-Related Deaths in Australia

Eastern browns aren’t as venomous as the inland taipan, another Australian native and the deadliest snake on Earth. They do, however, pose the greatest threat to humans statistically.

With its powerful venom, a single bite from the eastern brown can kill an adult in 30 minutes. The species is estimated to be responsible for roughly 60 percent of snake-related fatalities in Australia.

Despite this horrifying statistic, eastern browns are one of the more common species local residents call Adams to collect. On the same weekend that the snake catcher removed the brown snake from the boot, he captured two more. One was curled up in a roll of fencing, and the other was hiding under a freezer compressor.

Though not inherently aggressive, eastern brown snakes are extremely skittish. Because they’re easily frightened, they’re often quick to strike, causing severe illness and eventually death, if left untreated. As such, a bite from a venomous eastern brown snake requires immediate first aid.

“Place the firm bandage over the bite site and the rest of the bitten limb, over the top of clothing if there’s some in place,” explained toxicologist Julian White. “Keep the limb still with a splint, and the patient still as well.”