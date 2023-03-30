Family Who Lost Beloved Dog to Coyote Attack Speaks Out

“It’s one thing if I had my dog off leash in a park, and my dog took off running and ran into an animal, but this animal came onto my property,” says Julie Benneyworth of the coyote attack that claimed her family’s beloved dog, Ollie.

On Monday, March 27, Ollie, a chihuahua, was killed in the family’s backyard by a coyote. Now, the Oakville, Ontario resident wants her town to stand together and prevent further loss.

“Residents in Oakville shouldn’t be afraid of having their pet go to the bathroom in their own fenced backyard,” Benneyworth laments for Inside Halton. “There was no barking, no crying. Nothing… My husband went outside, and it was clear Ollie was dead. I think it happened really quickly.”

The family didn’t witness the coyote attack. Instead, examination of Ollie’s body by their local veterinarian revealed the culprit. “They said the marks on his body were definitely from a coyote,” Benneyworth says.

Ollie was a shelter rescue and a wholehearted member of their family. “We have two children, and they are just devastated,” she adds. “Everyone is crushed. We’ve lost a family member.”

Coyote Attack Spurs Action From Pet Owners

Refusing to let this happen to another family, the Benneyworths leaped into action. First, they reported the attack to the Town of Oakville and the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. Social media and alerting local dog owners followed.

“I know there is nothing anyone can do to bring our dog back, I just don’t want to hear of this happening again or a child being hurt,” Benneyworth offers.

Their neighborhood sports a sign warning of wild coyotes in the area. But Ollie was inside their fenced backyard. No one saw this coming.

“Staff are confirming that appropriate signage is available at Seabrook Park, and plan on distributing our spring flyer to the neighbourhood to share information about coyote pupping season and tips on what residents can do if they encounter a coyote,” says Jim Barry, director of Municipal Enforcement Services with the Town of Oakville.

Barry is sending out staff to check for coyotes before more attacks occur. They’re also on the lookout for dens, tunneling, and attractants.

Coyotes are capable of leaping tall fences – even 6 foot privacy fences – as well as digging under them. They will do so if they sense easy prey such as small dogs or cats.

Tips to Keep Pets Safe

In order to keep your pets safe from a coyote attack or other wild animals, Barry recommends pet owners:

Avoid feeding pets outdoors as the smell of food may attract coyotes and other animals they eat

Always keep pets on a leash when out for a walk unless in a leash-free park

Always monitor your pets when outdoors Particularly if you live near green spaces, ravines and other areas where coyotes are known to frequent

Keep cats indoors

Children are also at risk of coyote attack. Local residents can preregister for a coyote education seminar and action call here.