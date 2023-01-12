Farmer Dies of Wounds Hours After Vicious Tiger Attack

A 50-year-old farmer was brutally attacked by a tiger while working on his land this morning. He would die hours later in the hospital from complications.

Thomas, or Salu to friends, was engaged with a Thursday like any other on his farm in Kerala, India, when a tiger jumped onto him around 9 a.m., viciously clawing and biting at his body. Initial reports don’t detail how, but Thomas was able to survive the attack and call for help.

According to local Mathrubhumi News, the tiger severely mauled Thomas’ legs and hands. He was then put in transit to the hospital, where he also suffered cardiac arrest. His cause of death, however, is believed to be from further complications from his wounds. Tragically, Thomas passed away a few hours after the attack once he was transferred from his local Mananthayady Medical College Hospital to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Locals in Shock After Resident Farmer Mauled to Death By Tiger

The death of 50-year-old Thomas is the first in recent history to result from a tiger attack. Those he leaves behind in their Puthussery community are in shock. Tigers are a part of life in India, but most towns and cities away from forest, like Puthussery, do not fret over encounters as they are highly unlikely. Puthussery is several kilometers from the nearest forest, and locals are perplexed how the big cat managed to travel to their town without being spotted.

Other nearby villages have spotted tigers recently, but no attacks would come until Thomas tragically lost his life. Now, the hunt begins for the feline before more people (or their livestock) are claimed. Government officials arrived to the scene of his death with a plan to trap the tiger in a cage, but there are no guarantees the tiger will be found. And if it is, it may take weeks or even months, as all tiger species are renowned for their stealth.

Around 500 families live in the late Thomas’ town. Currently, residents are in self-lockdown within their houses, terrified that the tiger may strike again. But the people of Puthussery won’t be able to stay inside forever. Like Thomas in life, the town is made up of farmers that cultivate banana, peppers, tapioca, and coffee.

Tiger Attacks on Humans Remain Rare, But Livestock Are Common Prey

As Mathrubhumi News also reports, the last tiger attacks for this area came in October of 2022. Several domestic livestock were killed, but no residents were hurt. It took weeks for their forest department to trap the feline, however.

Shakti, a Bengal Tiger prepares to eat food at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai on July 29, 2021, on the World Tiger Day. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Then, in November of last year, a 46-year-old resident was injured from a tiger attack within the forests of Pathanamthitta. Thankfully, he was able to escape with his life.

In India, the culprit is the continental Bengal tiger (Panthera Tigris Tigris), which can also be divided into two recognized sub-species alongside Sunda (Panthera Tigris Sondaica). Bengal tigers can reach exceptional size, with the largest males being over 10-feet-long (over 3 meters) and weighing nearly 650-pounds (295 kg).

As with many of nature’s apex predators, an unarmed human never stands a chance. Outsider sends our best to those Thomas leaves behind.