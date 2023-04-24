Farmer discovers 16-foot python in cow pen ready to strike

Like any good farm owner, Malaysian farmer Zainuddin Embong feeds his cows like clockwork. On Friday, however, a typically routine task turned into a nightmare scenario when he approached his cow pen to find an enormous 16-foot python hanging above it, ready to strike.

The 24-year-old farmer received a “big shock” at the sight, but wasted no time leaping into action to save his beloved bovines.

“A snake that size, it would have swallowed one cow whole,” Embong told the New Straits Times. “I have had pythons eat chickens, that I also rear, before. But none of them was as big as this snake.”

Is he right? Could a reticulated python swallow a cow whole? Technically, yes – but it would hurt and likely be deadly for the snake.

Back in 2021, a Burmese python similar in size did manage to swallow a large cow whole. The snake’s stomach then ruptured before it could digest the massive meal, however, resulting in its death.

While snakes can and do swallow and digest impossibly large meals, a full-grown cow is a little too large.

Deer? Yes. Goats? Sure. Even crocodiles and alligators aren’t safe from a hungry python. Adult cows, though, are just a bit out beyond the realm of possibility – if the snake wants to survive its meal, that is.

Farmer Calls in Backup to Save His Cows From the Python

Malaysia is home to nearly 200 species of snakes. As such, Zainuddin Embong is no stranger to reptilian intruders on his farm. This one, however, was so large that he had no hope of removing it himself.

Among the largest snake species in the world, reticulated pythons regularly reach over 20 feet in length. This one was not only 16 feet long, making it a cumbersome carry as is, but tipped the scales at a staggering 220 pounds. There was simply no way for Embong to move it on his own.

Luckily, his friends were a phone call away and rushed to the farm to help. Together, the farmer and three of his friends hoisted the colossal constrictor up and away from the cows.

To be clear, this is an ill-advised move at best. You should never attempt to handle any wild snake on your own, let alone a 16-foot python. The farmer was concerned not only for his cows but his neighbors, though, and decided to take the risk.

“My farmhouse is located quite far away from anything,” he explained. “So if I had called the Fire and Rescue Department or the Civil Defense Force, it would have taken too long for them to get here.”

“That’s why I decided to catch the snake myself, with the help of my three friends from the same village… I didn’t want the snake to get away and then come back later to threaten anyone or anything else.”