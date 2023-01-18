Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow

In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities.

According to reports, 71-year-old Derek Roan passed away after a terrifying incident at his family farm in southern Scotland on June 18, 2022. Before, first responders were dispatched to the area at Barnbarroch Farm, located near Dalbeattie, Dumfries, and Galloway. They later took the grandfather-of-six to a local hospital. Sadly, he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Now, there’s been an ongoing investigation into his untimely death by the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI.)

After his passing, his friends and family confirmed his death and noted that they were in shock in a statement released by the family. His family owned a dairy farm known as Roan’s Dairy. According to his loved ones, he was a “beloved husband” to his wife Kathleen and a “devoted father” to three children.

At the time, they said: “We are totally devastated and still in shock at what has happened.” They added, that it “will take some time for us to come to terms of not having him around.”

They continued: “All Derek’s hard work was for his two passions in life – his family and his farms. Derek was well known within the farming community and many other circles. He will be sadly missed by all.”

Sixth-generation dairy cow farmer dies, friends and family remember him as a ‘real stalwart’

Roan, who appeared in the documentary film about farming, was also an active chairman of Colvend and Southwick Community Council.

In addition, at the time of his death, Vice-chairman Simon Pain said he died from a “stock-related injury.” He added that he was “well liked and well respected in our community,” calling him a “leading light” in the community.

Later, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Scotland president Martin Kennedy said they had lost a “real stalwart.”

In addition, regional chairman Colin Ferguson said losing Roan “sent shock waves through the region and beyond.”

Previously his family had been in the dairy cow business for over six generations. They also ran two dairy farms and even had a milk delivery service. They delivered milk across the Scottish areas of Dumfries and Galloway.

Following his passing, the area’s Health and Safety Executive launched an investigation into his death. Scottish police also said they didn’t believe foul play was involved in his death.