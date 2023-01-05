Father of Alleged Bear Attack Victim Suing Zoo

Nearly four years after his daughter was allegedly attacked by a bear at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the victim’s father is now suing the zoo.

According to CBC, Richard Hanson, the father of Sophia Hanson, filed the lawsuit in mid-December for the little girl, who was two years old at the time of the bear attack. The lawsuit documents claim that the attack was due to the negligence of the Greater Vancouver Zoo and K-Bros Developments Corporation, which is the company that owns the Aldergrove property where the zoo is located.

In full detail about the incident, the documents revealed that Sophia Hanson was at the zoo on August 5, 2019, when she reportedly stuck her arm through an “unguarded chainlink fence” at the zoo’s black bear exhibit. A group of bears then attacked and mauled her arm.

It was revealed that the little girl sustained multiple injuries from the bear attack. This includes a wrist fracture, partial amputation of a finger, loss of muscle tissue, and scarring. The lawsuit claims that the Greater Vancouver Zoo and the property owner owed a “duty of care” for the little girl as a zoo patron.

“At all material times, the fence and/or the bears constitute a hazard to invitees accessing the premises,” the lawsuit reads. “The plaintiff’s injuries, loss, and damage occurred as a result of the defendants’ negligence, breach of contract, and breach of statutory duties pursuant to the Occupiers Liability Act and Negligence Act.”

The Alleged Victim’s Family Is Seeking Damages for Pain and Suffering Following Bear Attack at Zoo

On behalf of his daughter, Richard Hanson is seeking damages for pain and suffering. Loss of income earning capacity as well as the cost of past and future care is also listed. However, the lawsuit does not specify the amount sought for the damages. But it appears none of the allegations have been proven in court. A response to the lawsuit by the zoo has not yet been filed.

Meanwhile, the Greater Vancouver Zoo reports there are currently three North American black bears on its grounds. It was noted that the two females and one male are five years old. All three were rescued after their mother was lost in a human-wildlife conflict in Alaska.

“As human settlement pushes farther into bear habitat, encounters between bears and people become more common,” the zoo explained. “Bears that associate food with humans may become bolder in their search for food. Help bears stay wild by avoiding bear encounters and taking steps to reduce attracting them to human habitats.”

The conservation status of the black bear is currently the least concern. The animals also have a median life expectancy of approximately 20 years.