Father’s Day: A tribute to the Outsider dads who came before

From wood working to fly fishing and bear watching, we’re wishing a hearty, thankful “Happy Father’s Day” to those Outsider dads.

For so many of us, we inherit a love of the great outdoors from our fathers.

My first encounter with a black bear came as it does for many: in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Hiking with my late dad, Steve, at no more than six-years-old, we were met with a remarkable sight while summiting Alum Cave Trail to Mt. Leconte. There, an inquisitive bear cub appeared from thick summer foliage. He stumbled about, his head far too large for his adorable little body. But this was no playdate.

“Wherever there’s a cub, mom’s not far behind,” my father told me. A tip worth heeding.

Seconds later, a sow appeared. She immediately locked eyes with us. Silently, the mother bear stood her ground as her cub darted behind her, then up the trail’s incline. An avid outdoorsman, my father knew that we, too, had to stand our ground.

“Don’t run,” he said before bursting into a loud display of shouts and clapping. And as soon as the bears had appeared, they ran off.

Sadly, this was the end of our Smokies hike that day. “Not taking the chance,” dad grumbled as we walked the opposite direction of the bears’ trajectory. But oh, did it awaken something far greater in me: a lifelong love of and appreciation for the black bear and the mountains we share.

Even before this, I was outside every chance I got. Exploring ditches in the neighborhood. Riding bikes with my older brother. Learning archery with our old man. Making endless piles of sawdust in his shop. Day fishing trips with both dad and his father, my Papa Joe. These are my happiest memories.

Many nights were spent tying flies with the old man, too. The lures fly fishing requires can be works of art in themselves. My favorite of the lot – affectionately known as “wooly buggers” – are crafted to be loud, colorful, and appropriately fuzzy, and dad was incredibly talented with these, in particular. He was also a hell of a lot more talented a’ fisherman than his offspring, but this never stopped him from teaching. Taking time. Caring.

Dad also loved planning excursions for us. Whether it was the Tennessee Aquarium or seeing the swamps of Louisiana for the first time, many years of exploration followed with my father. This included Father’s Day canoe trips I’ll always cherish. Even the first time I ever picked up an SLR camera (in the days before digital photography and DLSRs), it was dad gifting me his old 35mm so I could take photos of black bears in the Smokies as a teen.

All of this, every bit, made me who I am. Professional accomplishments I treasure, beginning with an externship at the AZA-accredited Nashville Zoo where I became accredited in behavioral husbandry myself while working with over sixty native and exotic species, happened after a long Father’s Day conversation with dad. Ample wildlife tech work followed with Tennessee rescues, alongside naturalist writing as a cherished career, followed.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with, interview, and collaborate alongside countless top experts across the outdoors spectrum these last several years – and I thank my father for every second of it.

‘Father’s Day can be painful for those of us who’ve lost our dad. But it can also be a day of immense love and gratitude.’

So many of us have our fathers to thank for becoming Outsiders. It’s engrained in the fabric of America.

But Father’s Day can be painful for those of us who’ve lost our dad. Yet it can also be a day of immense love and gratitude. I had my share of painful hardships with my old man, and I know I am not alone there, either. Forgiveness can take time, but it is a shift worth pursuing even through the deepest of grief or stubbornness.

If your father is still with you, take the day to call them. Take that fly-fishing trip you’ve always wanted. Send the card. Whatever the gesture, big or small, it means the world.

Happy Father’s Day, Outsiders.