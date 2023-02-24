Fearless Reptile Catcher Removes Deadly Snake From School Barehanded: PHOTOS

A heroic reptile wrangler rescued schoolchildren from a deadly threat Wednesday when he removed a highly venomous, deadly snake lurking near the garbage cans on school grounds with his bare hands.

On the morning of February 22, Steven Brown of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation received a worrying call. Teachers at the Lawnton State School discovered a snake on school property. But not just any snake – an eastern brown, the second most venomous snake on Earth.

An extremely skittish species, the deadly eastern brown snake will deliver a fatal bite if handled or harassed, even if done so accidentally.

Working quickly to keep the children safe, school officials cordoned off the area as they awaited Brown’s arrival. In a subsequent Facebook post, Brown praised the staff’s response to the snake sighting, explaining their actions were exactly the right ones to take.

From an early age, Australian children learn to stay on the lookout for deadly eastern brown snakes, as the species is widespread throughout the eastern side of the country. They also don’t shy away from heavily populated areas, despite their extreme reaction to human disturbances.

A single bite from an eastern brown snake can cause death in as little as thirty minutes. The highly toxic venom begins coursing through the bloodstream instantly, delivering neurotoxins, procoagulants, cardiotoxins, and nephrotoxins to the body’s major organs. These can cause paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding, just to name a few of the deadly effects.

Reptile Catcher Says Wasps Gave Him More Trouble Than the Deadly Snake

Upon his arrival, Brown searched the fenced-off area for the deadly snake. The area was large, the staff having roped off 65-100 feet around where they found the snake.

Before long, however, Brown spotted the rogue reptile near the garbage cans. With no time to waste, he reached down and plucked the snake from the ground with his bare hand, risking a fatal bite in the process.

“I did a quick search and the snake appeared,” he told Newsweek. “So I quickly grabbed it by the tail by hand. It was then taken well away from any homes and roads, and no one was hurt, thankfully.”

Despite being undeniably deadly, the snake was on the smaller side for its species. The average eastern brown snake stretches around 5 feet in length. Meanwhile, this one was just 3 feet long.

Hilariously, the reptile wrangler’s one complaint with the mission had nothing to do with the snake or the staff. While searching for the snake, he stumbled across a wasp nest, the ferocious insects inside incensed by the intrusion.

“Got a couple of wasp stings for my troubles from a nest hiding under the lip of a garbage bin. One to my lip and bicep,” he said with a laugh.