federal-government-on-the-hunt-for-person-who-killed-protected-grey-wolf-in-oregon

The federal government is now searching for the individual who killed a grey wolf in Klamath County, Oregon this past fall. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for killing the federally protected animal. On October 6, 2022, the USFWS found a dead grey wolf near Upper Klamath Lake. This particular wolf was male and had a radio collar, KDRV 13 reports.

The grey wolf is an endangered species in the western two-thirds of Oregon according to The federal Endangered Species Act, which prohibits killing them. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131 or Oregon State Police Tip Line at (800) 452-7888. All callers will remain anonymous.

Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife recently named Klamath County as a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) for wolf OR103. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) captured and GPS radio-collared OR103, an adult male wolf, southeast of Bend in February 2021. They said that OR103 went into northern California but returned to Oregon this past July. In August, ODFW stated that the wolf appeared to be living in Klamath County based on its movement. The USFWS strives to better the quality of life for both humans and animals. They do so by working to conserve and preserve wildlife and their habitats.

Grey wolves were recently protected under The Endangered Species Act

The Endangered Species Act protects gray wolves in the majority of the United States. On February 10, 2022, a U.S. District Court judge in Oakland, California ruled that the United States Fish and Wildlife Services had acted improperly when they delisted wolves earlier in 2020. This decision overturns the Trump Administration’s ruling which removed federal protections for animals living within substantial parts of their range, with the justification that these populations had recovered sufficiently.’ The Biden administration has both upheld and defended this initial delisting decision since taking office.

The recent ruling is a complete rebuke of the wildlife agency’s policy on gray wolves, experts say. Although with some hesitance, conservationists, scientists, and even some hunters have applauded the decision. However, the stigma of wolves as a danger or pests persists.

Though humans are not natural prey for wolves, the fear of them has been pervasive in many societies. A wolf’s reaction to humans is primarily based on their past experiences with people. A wolf that has never had a negative encounter with a human or been food-conditioned is unlikely to be afraid of them. Wolves may become aggressive when provoked. However, their attacks are typically quick bites on an extremity that are not followed up.