Feral Cows Will be Gunned Down Starting Next Week, US Officials Confirm

Beginning next week, shooters in helicopters will gun down feral cows in southwest New Mexico. U.S. officials approved the plan after nearly 150 wild cows were roaming around. According to officials, the cows “are not domesticated animals and pose a significant threat to public safety and natural resources.”

Now, those cows will be hunted via “aerial shooting,” which will take place over four days starting Thursday, Feb. 23. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the shooting will occur at the Gila National Forest.

In preparation for the event, officials have closed off the operations of the 3.3 million-acre reserve in southwest New Mexico. In addition, authorities urge the public to avoid the area entirely during the culling process.

“This has been a difficult decision. But the lethal removal of feral cattle from the Gila Wilderness is necessary to protect public safety, threatened and endangered species habitats, water quality, and the natural character of the Gila Wilderness,” said Gila National Forest Supervisor Camille Howes.

Culling technique most ‘effective and humane’ way to control cow population

She continued: “The feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness have been aggressive towards wilderness visitors, graze year-round, and trample stream banks and springs, causing erosion and sedimentation. This action will help restore the wilderness character of the Gila Wilderness enjoyed by visitors from across the country.”

According to authorities, this process is also the most humane and efficient technique to control feral populations. The Gila National Forest officials are also cooperating with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

“All dispatched cattle will be left onsite to naturally decompose,” read a statement about the cattle removal. “Forest Service staff will ensure no carcasses are adjacent to or in any waterbody or spring, designated hiking trail, or known culturally sensitive area. A wilderness minimum requirements decision guide has been completed and approved before using any methods otherwise prohibited under the Wilderness Act.”

In the past, cattle farmers have also expressed concern that non-feral cattle could have roamed into the Gila National Forest. After the monsoon season created gaps in fences, they were able to get into the forest.

“The Forest Service is committed to continued efforts toward collaborative solutions. We will continue to coordinate with permittees in their efforts to locate, gather, and remove their branded cattle from areas where they are not authorized,” officials said.

According to the official decision memorandum released on Thursday, the issue with feral cattle has been ongoing since the 1990s. In addition, several hundred cattle were culled between 1996 and 1998 to control the growing cow population.