Ferocious Leopard Appears ‘Out of Nowhere,’ Attacks Multiple People in Courthouse

Several lawyers, a police officer, and a boot polisher were hospitalized Wednesday after a leopard attack occurred when it entered a courthouse in India and began going after bystanders at random.

According to eyewitnesses on the scene at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State, the leopard appeared “out of nowhere” and mauled several people inside the building. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.”

The boot polisher reportedly suffered the most severe injuries, arriving at the hospital in serious condition following the unprovoked leopard attack. One lawyer attempted to fight off the big cat using a shovel and a stick but was overpowered, sustaining grisly injuries along with many of his fellow lawyers.

Three brothers were waiting on the second floor when they spotted the leopard. Before they had time to react, it lunged. “We were stunned. It attacked the three of us and ran downstairs,” said litigant Tanveer Ahmad, a victim of the attack

Courthouse workers caught the entire gruesome incident on camera. The footage clearly shows the fearsome leopard prowling the building with blood coating its mouth.

Leopard Receives Medical Treatment Following Grisly Attack at Courthouse

Shortly after the incident began, emergency services arrived at the courthouse, along with a 12-person team of wildlife officials from the local forest department. Using tranquilizer guns, the wildlife crew subdued and captured the leopard. At around 8:15 local time, they successfully removed it from the building.

During the attack, the leopard sustained several injuries as well, wildlife officials say. As a result, it was subsequently treated with antibiotics and multivitamins by forest department veterinarians. When the big cat’s treatment is complete, it will be released into an appropriate habitat, far away from human settlements.

The leopard attacked people on multiple floors of the building, per Ghaziabad court officials. Afterward, it went out outside the court of the district judge and threw itself at a window, shattering the glass.

Multiple people on the scene reported hearing monkeys howling and attacking people shortly before the leopard appeared. Thankfully, no one died in the attack and all those injured are in stable condition.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first incident involving unprovoked wildlife maulings. As human development expands, wildlife habitats shrink, causing a drastic increase in wild animal sightings and attacks.

Just a few months ago, a wild leopard charged through the streets of a town in northeast India, injuring 15 people in the rampage. Several bystanders required medical treatment after suffering bites and gashes from the animal, which ran off into the wilderness after the attack, evading capture.