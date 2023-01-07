Ferocious Tiger Fight Breaks Out in Front of Children in Terrifying Circus Fiasco

A terrifying scene played out in front of a crowd of hundreds of children and parents at a Russian circus recently as two massive tigers begin to fight. It was a battle that ended with one of the big cats facing some gravelly dangerous wounds. The now-viral footage from the recent performance by Russia’s Kislovodsk State Circus show depicts the moment the two tigresses lept at each other, engaging in a horrifying and bloody battle.

Did The Unusually Warm Weather Lead To The Terrifying Circus Tiger Fight?

According to animal experts, it is likely unusual climate events that led to the violent event earlier this month. The officials at the circus note that the unusually warm weather that has set into the area through the initial tigress into a “hunting mode” earlier than usual.

The performance was halted after the fight broke out with the tiger trainers repeatedly hitting the tigers with poles and through props toward the big cats in hopes to break up the brawl. All as the horrifying events unfolded in front of an audience full of children and parents.

The Injured Tigress Returned To Her Ring Stool After The Attack Before Collapsing

According to reports, one of the circus female tigers, Eru was attacked by a nine-year-old white tiger named Gina. Gina’s ferocious rampage is likely due to the warmer weather inspiring her to go into hunting “mode” experts say.

Eru was badly injured in the attack, bleeding profusely from her wounds. She climbed back onto her ring stool in the circus ring before finally collapsing. Eru’s massive wounds were visible after the attack as the horrified audience looked on. According to reports, there were other tigers in the ring as well, however, they did not engage in the fight. Veterinarians are caring for Eru as she continues to fight for her life.

The Near-Deadly Incident Prompts Calls To Ban Live Animals In Circuses

Once news of the battle was released, the circus received calls to ban live animals. One commenter says that circus officials are “torturing” the animals. Another commenter says that circuses in general should be banned. “This is a mockery and sadism,” the commenter says.

Members of the animal rights group VITA note that there is no condition in which a circus animal will be experiencing humane conditions. This, the activists say, is because of “one simple reason.

“Training goes hand in hand with cruelty,” the animal rights activists say. “Circuses are always cruel beyond limits.”