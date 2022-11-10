Fireball Visible From Wisconsin to Tennessee Streaks Across the Night Sky

A fireball streaked across the American sky on Tuesday night, stretching from the Midwest to the South. Residents from Wisconsin to Tennessee captured the light on camera.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky. Reports came in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.

Mitchell Myers’ dashboard camera captured video of the light show while he was driving along Hadley Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana around 10 p.m.

However, it was not clear whether the fireball was a meteor or space junk.

Watch the dashboard camera footage below.

In Tennessee, reports of a bright fireball in the sky came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Many stopped and stared in awe, in calling others to their windows to see where the burst of light came from.

Soon after, Nashville residents went online to discuss.

“I just saw a crazy ball of fire falling from the sky out of my window in Edgehill,” one Reddit user said in the Nashville subreddit. “It was bright blue and unlike any meteor I have ever seen. Did anyone else see it?! It was BIG.”

On the East Nashville Facebook group, Ben Sawyer said it was the brightest star he’d ever seen.

“Saw it in Inglewood made me jump off the couch,” Alex Ricchiuto replied. “I wasn’t even looking outside and it lit up our living room.”

A steadily rising number of fireballs are recorded at the American Meteor Society every year. Most likely, more than 500,000 fireballs occur a year. However, most go unnoticed because most occur over the ocean or during daytime.

Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky

This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.

Michael Snyder posted the video taken outside his home on social media showing his property as the fireball appeared across the horizon Wednesday, flashing brightly as it descended through the atmosphere.

Snyder was not the only person to witness the event.

According to a log of fireball reports from the American Meteor Society, many people in the area saw the event. Apparently, multiple people throughout Washington and Oregon reported seeing the fireball that night.

You can watch the footage of the insane cosmic event here.

A fireball is simply another word for a very bright meteor, according to the AMS. Most meteors are only the size of tiny pebbles. A meteor the size of a softball can produce light equivalent to the full moon for a short instant.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, the AMS states. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions. Moreover, many are covered by daylight.