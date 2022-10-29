firefighters-rescue-deer-stuck-in-alabama-storm-drain

Normally, when you think of animals roaming the sewers, you think of alligators. However, this time, firefighters in Troy, Alabama had to rescue a deer from a local sewer.

According to Oct. 27 Facebook post from the Troy Fire Department, several of the department’s firefighters received an unusual call “a few nights ago” about a deer stuck in a sewer.

The firefighters responded to the call and found a male deer looking out of a storm drain. The incident occurred right in time for Halloween, where the deer seems to be impersonating Pennywise, the clown from It.

The Troy Fire Department shared a photo of the deer looking out the storm drain and a video of firefighters rescuing the wild animal on social media. These can be viewed below.

“This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!!” the department captioned the Facebook post.

The video from the rescue shows the firefighters using straps to pull the deer out of the sewer through a manhole. They also put a blanket over the deer’s face. The firefighters place the animal on the grass nearby and help him get untangled from the straps and blanket.

The clip ends with the deer standing up. Then, it sprints off into the woods while firefighters watch.

This deer is not the first animal to accidentally end up in the sewer. In July, rescuers found a New Jersey foster dog that had been missing for days stuck in a sewer.

Firefighters, public works employees, and community members banded together to save Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound, and get him medical help. Dylan was adopted soon after the rescue efforts.

Alabama Man Spots Record-Breaking Whitetail Buck Deer

A man named Will Swift spotted a whitetail buck deer last Tuesday while out golfing on an unnamed course in central Alabama. While Swift himself guessed the buck’s score was a whopping 200 points, many online are suggesting the buck may be at 250 inches or better.

This score would put it right in the ballpark of Alabama’s top B&C nontypical, which is 259 7/8.

On the other hand, Buckmasters and Alabama Whitetail Records recognize David Melton’s 275-inch goliath buck, shot in 1956, as the state record.

The viral video all started when Swift played on a par 3 hole with golfing partners last Tuesday during a fundraiser tournament.

“I was playing golf in a fundraiser tournament, standing on the tee box of a par 3 with my partners, when all of a sudden this huge buck trots onto the cart path and looks at us,” Swift told F&S. “We were all like, Oh my gosh! I ran and got my phone to take a video.”

In the 22-second video, Swift captures incredible footage of the whitetail deer. It walks across the paved path and then stops, turning to the camera and showing off its gargantuan rack. Swift says the long strands hanging off the rack to the ground is “velvet.” The huge buck looks the other way and then scurries up a hill.