firefighters-rescue-deer-stuck-on-frozen-lake-in-missouri

A scared deer, nicknamed Randy the Button Buck, was fortunate that a patient and resourceful group of firefighters could save him from a frozen lake.

The Gravois Fire Protection District in Missouri posted photos of the Randy rescue earlier this week. It said the Lake Area Firefighters, Local 3987 along with the Missouri Department of Conservation successfully got the deer off the ice.

But it took some effort. The firefighters account posted “whatever it takes.”

Check out the photos to see exactly what “whatever it takes” entailed.

The deer rescue happened near Gravois Mills, which is a tiny town in Central Missouri. Like most of the country, this area was walloped by severe winter weather over Christmas. The town was under a winter storm warning. And it received several inches of snow as a bone-chilling wind approached 50 mph.

Deer usually shut it down when the winter storms rage. They’re not as active and according to experts, can drop their metabolism by half to preserve energy. This way, they don’t have to eat as much. They may not move for days, even to eat, if the weather gets really bad. They’ll rely on the stored fat in their bodies to survive those days.

The weather got warmer after Christmas, so Randy probably stepped out for a bite and a drink of water.

The town, which is on the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, is gorgeous in the summer time. And this deer probably wasn’t expecting the lake to be frozen. So he walked onto the ice. But it was too slippery to get back to shore. The baby buck finally just sat down. A couple of firefighters crawled out towards Randy and were able to tow the deer to safety.

The firefighters checked the deer for injuries. He seemed OK, so the firemen let him loose. We’re hoping that in the future, Randy steers clear of the middle of the lake.

Randy the deer also had Facebook fans, who cheered the firemen for the rescue. One person wrote: “Oh, this post makes my heart so happy. I see where a person made a post of ( I think) this deer stuck on ice. A lot of people were making fun that she wanted to save it and were saying let nature take its course. Sometimes people “and animals” need help. I’m so happy to see this rescue. Great job to you all.”