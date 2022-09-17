firefighters-rescue-four-people-from-popular-oahu-hiking-trails

Oahu firefighters were more than busy on Friday, rescuing hikers at two different hiking trails. According to reports, they rescued one hiker at the Kaala Trail in Waianae and three other hikers on the Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail on the Hawaiian island.

At around 11:50 a.m., someone called the Honolulu Fire Department to report an injured woman in her 30s at Kaala Trail. The department later said the woman injured herself while hiking and could not get down the trail on her own.

After receiving the call, six units with 17 firefighters responded, with the first unit arriving at about noon.

After they performed a medical assessment, they airlifted the hiker to a landing zone at Kaupuni Neighborhood Park in Waianae. She was later transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:10 p.m.

However, their day wasn’t over yet. At 2:42 p.m., the department responded to another distressed call for three women who had been hiking for over four hours at Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail. Like the earlier situation, they were unable to get back down without assistance.

As a result, four units with 12 personnel responded to the scene, with the first arriving at the location at about 3 p.m.

After locating the hikers, they airlifted the three to a landing zone at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park. However, the hikers declined medical care.

The department later announced that all personnel was accounted for with no injuries. However, the fire department is using the two incidents as a cautionary tale for hikers in the area.

Tips every hiker needs to know

Before you take off on your next hike, it’s important to know and understand one’s own physical abilities and limitations. It’s also crucial to know the lay of the land before you get out on the trails. In addition, always have a charged cell phone with you. If you think you’re going to run out of battery, take an external battery with you for peace of mind. In addition, always stay on the marked trails and never go off the path to reduce getting lost or injured.

If you want to know what not to do on your next hike, just look at this story about two knucklehead hikers. They went off a trail in New Hampshire at Franconia Notch State Park on June 11. Unfortunately, they got so lost that first responders had to risk their lives trying to save them. However, we have a feeling they won’t be making that mistake again. A judge recently fined them $248 each for reckless conduct.

“When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill-prepared and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable,” Lt. James Kneeland said about the incident.