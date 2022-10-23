firefighters-rescue-hiker-stuck-in-new-york-marsh

In New York, a hiker that had been missing since Friday was saved in a major rescue operation over the weekend.

Near Tuxedo, the Thiells Fire Department received a call to help search for a missing hiker at Island Pond. They received the call on Saturday. They then teamed up with Stony Point divers for the rescue mission.

According to News12, the hiker had been missing since Friday afternoon. They had been stuck in a marsh for 17 hours.

Reportedly, the hiker was safely removed. Then, they were transported to the hospital by EMS where they were in stable condition.

Tuxedo, New York is located in Orange County along the Ramapo River. The town derives its name for a word from the local Lenape people. The town is the location of the annual New York Renaissance Faire.

Recently, a similar event occurred with a hiker in nearby New Hampshire.

Earlier in October, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about an injured hiker at the Greenleaf Hut on Mt. Lafayette.

Zhaojing Zhong, aged 59 and from Bronx, New York, was identified as the injured hiker. Zhong, her husband and two friends were ascending the popular Franconia Ridge Trail loop on October 4.

Reportedly, the group completed hiking to the summit of Mt. Lafayette. However, during their descent to the Greenleaf Hut, Zhong fell on slippery terrain. They called for assistance the next morning after not being able to travel, staying in a nearby hut.

The NH Army National Guard was called to see if they could assist in the rescue efforts. The Guard was able to send a flight crew to Greenleaf Hut. It arrived there at about 10:15 a.m. on October 5.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Hiker Rescued by TN National Guard Aircrew

Zhong and her husband were assisted by flight crew into the helicopter. Then, Zhong arrived at Littleton Regional Healthcare around 10:50 a.m. to be treated.

A medical flight crew from the Tennessee Army National Guard responded to an emergency air evacuation mission. A hiker in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area on October 14 was suspected to have broken their leg.

Around 4:20 p.m., the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of a hiker needing evacuation. The hiker was located along the Alum Cave Trail, south of Gatlinburg, and required immediate medical attention.

A helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, assembled in less than 40 minutes. They launched to the incident site at around 5:00 p.m.

The flight crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Trailson Moore, Pilot in Command; 1st Lt. Gavin Huffman, Pilot; Staff Sgt. Donald Sweet, Crew Chief; Col. Robert Ross, Flight Surgeon; Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, Flight Paramedic; and Staff Sgt. Jared Ennis, Flight Paramedic.

At 5:22 p.m., the aircraft arrived at the hiker’s location on Alum Cave Trail. Then, Banta and Ennis were lowered to the ground by hoist.

They then performed a medical assessment on the injured hiker. Once complete, the hiker was medically stabilized, and preparations were made to hoist them into the helicopter. The hiker was then raised up, followed by Banta and Ennis.

Once onboard, the flight crew continued medical aid while flying to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The hiker was safely delivered to the hospital after a 12-minute flight.