firefighters-rescue-person-after-150-foot-fall-off-cliff-overlooking-golden-gate-bridge

South Marin firefighters completed a rescue mission. A person had fallen 150 feet off of a cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.

An observation deck called Battery Spencer is a popular spot to view the famous bridge. Yesterday, a visitor fell off the deck, and the drop is 150 feet down. The South Marin Fire District shared a post on Facebook detailing the situation.

When the crew first made contact with the unnamed victim, they were conscious. They were able to set up a rope system to rescue the person, and transported them to Marin General Hospital. The visitor thankfully only sustained minor injuries.

“Excellent job to all the crews involved! The skills to coordinate and communicate in rescuing the victim is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork our agencies bring to the community on a daily basis,” South Marin Fire District wrote in the post. “Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs’ edge. Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason. Dial 9-1-1 in case of emergency!”

Man Dies After GPS Leads Him Off Edge of Bridge That Washed Away Years Ago

A North Carolina man died in a tragic way. His GPS routed him to a bridge that had washed away several years ago. The bridge has been out of commission for almost a decade.

The man, Phil Paxson, was on his way home on September 30 on a “dark and rainy” evening.

“He was following his GPS which led him down a concrete road to a bridge that dropped off into a river,” Paxson’s mother-in-law, Linda McPhoee Koeing, said in a Facebook post. “The bridge had been destroyed 9 years ago and never repaired.”

Koeing also noted that there were no warning signs or barriers near the area alerting drivers to the ledge.

“He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. It was a totally preventable accident. We are grieving his death,” she said.

Paxson’s wife, Alicia Paxson, shared an article to her Facebook page about how the tragedy should have been avoidable. The article, by WCNC, details a similar incident in which a man in a Jeep drove off the same ledge. The man also died from this.

Many in Paxson’s comments expressed their grief and rage about the accident.

“I’m heartbroken for you and your girls. I read the article that you shared from 2014 about the bridge and cannot fathom how or why it wasn’t fixed,” one person wrote.

North Carolina’s highway patrol stated that there were barricades there at one point in time, but it seems that they were moved.

The tragedy was terrible, and affected several families, as this is not the first incident. People are calling for highway patrol to put up more barriers and signs, because this will likely happen to others.