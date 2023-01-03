Firefighters Rescue Wounded Owl From Frozen Lagoon

Firefighters in Iowa came to the rescue of a trapped and wounded owl on Monday, saving the animal from even greater harm. According to reports, the wild animal was discovered dangling from a fishing line in a frozen lagoon on an island in a local Devonport park. The bystanders who came upon the trapped owl worked fast to contact a local wildlife wrangler for help.

The Wounded Owl Likely Would Not Have Survived Without Rescuers’ Help

According to officials who responded to the call to assist the trapped owl park-goers noticed the animal as it was dangling from a discarded fishing line in the Davenport Iowa lagoon. The bystanders worked quickly, calling in wildlife wrangler, Jojo Fernandez.

“He was probably out here fishing and eating like normal in the wild,” Fernandez says of the owl.

“Unfortunately, some fishermen don’t pick up their lines,” he says. This, Fernandez says can lead to some major issues that can cost the lives of wild animals.

“It’s sad,” he says. “It’s a terrible way to die.”

The Injured Bird Was Rushed To Experts In Illinois Following The Rescue

Rescuers responded to the call assisting Fernandez who runs Jojos Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation in the owl’s rescue. Thanks to brave rescuers the owl was soon freed from the tangled line. And, ultimately the frozen lagoon. Rescuers then rushed the animal to a federally licensed rehabilitation center focusing on raptors. Here, experts are still assessing the owl’s condition.

“His wing is badly broken and needs sutures,” notes Tamara Yarger. Yarger is one of the experts caring for the animal at the Kewanee Illinois raptor center.

“It’s just too early to say if he’ll be OK,” Yarger continues.

However, the owl does have a fighting chance for survival thanks to the bystanders, Matt and Katrina Andybur who found it in the tangled line. Katrina remembers how the tangled fishing wire had clipped the end of the owl’s wing.

“It just continued to fight, but you could tell it was slowing down and running out of energy,” she adds. Soon, firefighters responded to the calls for help along with Fernandez. While the goal was to help the trapped owl, officials were also concerned about keeping would-be untrained rescuers from walking on the ice to come to the animal’s aid.

“I feel like we got here right in the nick of the time,” Katrina continues of the harrowing rescue. “It took a real team effort,” she adds.