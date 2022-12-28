Firefighters Use Paddle Boat to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Lake

In a heartwarming rescue on Christmas Eve, Oklahoma City Fire Department firefighters retrieved a dog stranded in a frozen lake. The firefighters operated a paddle boat to complete the rescue mission.

The rescue occurred in northwestern Oklahoma City in the frozen Pines West Lake. The dog had ventured out onto the surface of the ice and fell into the chilly waters when the ice broke.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the blue and white paddleboat seen in the footage was on the shore of the lake when they arrived. In the video, you can see a man holding a rope that is attached to the dog. That man is the dog’s owner, according to the fire department.

The video begins with the firefighter in the paddleboat about ten or so yards offshore. The dog’s owner stands on ice a few feet from the lake shore holding the rope. Another firefighter films from the safety of the shore. The firefighter holds on to the dog as he moves ice out of the way. The ice has trapped the dog in the water, and he remains stuck there for a while. The man eventually breaks much of the ice free with a pole. Then, he positions the dog away from the ice, setting him near the paddleboat. He then puts the dog in a paddleboat as he tries to maneuver the rig.

Dog Rescued After Being Hoisted Onto Paddleboat

You can watch video of the amazing rescue here on Fox Weather.

However, the video then cuts to the paddleboat being dragged across the surface of the ice, presumably by a truck. The dog sits inside the boat. We then see a picture of rescue personnel carrying the dog from the water. The pup looks wet and scared, but he’s okay.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the dog had no apparent injuries. It was released back to its owner after warming up.

Getting stuck or stranded in a frozen lake is surely a frightening experience. We know that the owner and the dog are happy to be reunited after the scare. Recently, a goose hunter found himself stuck on a frozen lake after his boat got stuck while retrieving decoys.

The Kansas hunter named Justin Howe said that his boat became stuck and his motor died. First responders received his distress call. However, their rescue mission was slowed, as they had to thaw out the boat launch to reach the stranded hunter. Yet, around 11:09 a.m., the rescue team was able to launch their boats in the water.

However, that was just the beginning of their troubles. Their engine went into “limp mode” before they were able to rescue Howe from his position.