The First Teddy Bear was Released On This Day in 1903: PHOTOS

Did you know the name “teddy bear” comes from President Theodore Roosevelt? America’s fascination with stuffed toy bears began in 1903 after a shop owner celebrated the president’s news-making refusal to shoot a tied-up bear.

The year prior (on November 14, 1902), Roosevelt embarked on a bear hunting trip near Onward, Mississippi. The state’s governor, Andrew H. Longino, would invite him for the trip and spot many bears himself. But the president didn’t spot a single one.

Considering this unacceptable, Roosevelt’s aids (led by Holt Collier) would find, then corner a black bear. Ensuring Roosevelt could shoot it, they then tied the bear to a willow tree. But when the president arrived, he was shocked at this unsportsmanlike suggestion. Teddy refused to shoot a helpless, bound bear.

1902: ‘Drawing the Line in Mississippi’

As the National Park Service (NPS) cites, news of Roosevelt’s conduct spread like wildfire. Newspapers across the country reported Teddy’s refusal to engage in such an act. Articles recounted the story of an American president who held true to his sportsmanlike and conservation-founding ways, while a particular political cartoon by Clifford Kennedy Berryman would cement the moment in history.

Titled “Drawing the Line in Mississippi,” the cartoon – and event it was based on – was published in the Washington Post on November 16, 1902. And it was everywhere by the New Year:

Drawing the line in Mississippi by Clifford Kennedy Berryman (1869-1949). Publish date:1902. The cartoon is a detail from “The Passing Show” series about President Theodore Roosevelt’s refusal to shoot a tied-up bear while on a hunting trip in Mississippi. Although Berryman helped popularize the association of Teddy Roosevelt with bears, he did not invent the toy teddy bear. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Roosevelt was the most famous big game hunter of his time. But he was also a founding father of America’s conservation movement, proving instrumental in the further founding of national parks, the survival of North American bison, and contributing heavily to Manhattan’s American Museum of Natural History (at which a controversial statue of Roosevelt stood until 2022).

1903: The Arrival of Teddy’s Bear

A Brooklyn, NY candy shop owner, Morris Mitchom, was among the millions to see Barryman’s illustration. And to celebrate Roosevelt’s achievements alongside his Mississippi bear saga, Michtom had an idea.

Morris and his wife, Rose, had created many stuffed animals for their candy shop over the years. But their latest was to be special. Morris himself stitched together a simple bear, stuffed it, then placed small black buttons as the eyes. He called it ‘Teddy’s Bear,’ and dedicated it to the American president, hunter, and conservationist who refused to shoot a disadvantaged black bear.

Still life of a ‘Teddy’ Bear sitting with its tag describing the origin of the toy and US president Theodore Roosevelt. Early 20th century. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

On February 15, 1903, Morris placed the bear into the window of his shop with a sign displaying the name and origin of Teddy’s bear. He was an immediate hit.

Throughout 1903, the demand for Mitchoms’ stuffed bears would far exceed their ability to produce them. Soon, word reached Roosevelt himself, and Morris would reach out personally to ask for the president’s permission to use his name. Roosevelt obliged, and the rest is history.

1904-On: The Teddy Bear Takes Over America

Michtom’s creation would change American toymaking. The couple founded Ideal Toy Company to meet the demand for Teddy’s Bears. Before long, “Teddy Bear” became shorthand for every stuffed bear on the market.

Memorabilia from the Theodore Roosevelt presidency at PoliticalFest July 25, 2000. Philadelphia, PA.. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Newsmakers)

The toys were so popular, in fact, that Roosevelt would be portrayed as a bear himself in many illustrations to follow.

Other creations, such as the metal toy bank below, would further cement Teddy and his bear in pop culture. But it would be the Teddy Bear that remained an undefeated staple of the American toy market.

Toy Bank: “Teddy and the Bear”, 1935/1942. Artist Pearl Torell. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Collectible versions of the stuffed bears would follow. Many have been made to resemble Roosevelt, adorned with his signature round spectacles and hunting attire, including the Official Rough Rider Teddy Bear and Dan Dee’s run of commemorative 100th Anniversary Theodore Roosevelt Teddy Bears of the early 21st century.

Today: Teddy Bears are Here to Stay

Today, these historied bears remain one of the most sold gifts every single year. In fact, over 50 million teddy bears are bought and/or given as gifts in the U.S. alone each year. Remarkably, a study conducted by Build-A-Bear also found that over half Americans still have their childhood Teddy Bear as adults.

In 2020, U.S. retail sales of plush toys amounted to approximately $1.25 billion (via Statista). And the majority of those plush sales were, you guessed it, Teddy Bears.

For more on Teddy Roosevelt’s remarkable life, see our Theodore Roosevelt Quotes for the Outsider In All of Us next.