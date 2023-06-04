Fisherman films ‘unbelievably big’ great white shark circling his boat

While fishing alone off the coast of Australia, a man experienced a wildlife encounter he’ll never forget: a massive great white shark circling his small boat.

Rodney Pacitti, better known as Rokkit Kit by his online following, is “just an average guy that loves the ocean and outdoors,” and regularly shares his adventures on his YouTube and Instagram pages.

On one of his most recent excursions, Pacitti was fishing off the Gold Coast when he happened to look behind the boat. Just below the surface, he spotted a great white shark some 15 feet in length quietly approaching.

“Oh s–t, look at the size of this shark under me!” the fisherman exclaimed. “Wow! That is unbelievably big. Is that a white pointer (great white)? Holy smokes. I won’t lie, I just got a little nervous.”

Switching cameras to show a bird’s eye view of the scene, Pacitti showed off the truly incredible size of the great white, the shark stretching the full length of his boat.

The shark circled the fisherman for around 15 minutes, briefly checking out the bait in the water before ultimately losing interest and swimming away.

“My boat just got a little smaller,” Pacitti wrote in a subsequent Instagram post. “The feeling of being circled by such an amazing and large shark was pretty surreal… and then the day just got better and better!”

Great whites and other sharks do not circle their prey

Thanks to the villainous portrayal of great white sharks in media, it’s easy to believe we know exactly why the shark was circling the small boat. It was obviously about to attack, right?

Wrong! Contrary to popular belief, sharks do not circle their prey before eating it.

Great white sharks are ambush predators, relying heavily on their speed and the element of surprise to maximize their hunting efficiency. Announcing their presence by circling menacingly would be counterproductive.

Instead, sharks circle out of curiosity. What is this massive metallic thing in the water? Why is there a small fish attached to it?

Okay, but why didn’t the great white just stop to check out the boat? Well, it quite literally can’t. Not while continuing to breathe, at least.

Some species, such as nurse sharks and tiger sharks, enjoy the gift of buccal pumping. They use their cheek muscles to draw water over their gills, allowing them to stop moving without drowning. Great whites, however, do not possess this ability.

Rather than buccal pumping, great white sharks use ram ventilation to breathe. This requires they swim continuously with their mouths open to “ram” oxygen-rich water through their gills. If they stop swimming, the flow of oxygen stops as well, causing them to suffocate.

So, by slowly circling the fishing boat, the great white was performing the dual task of keeping itself alive while also investigating the strange visitor in its home. It was not interested in the fisherman on board, nor did it care for the bait attached to his line.

When the great white realized there was nothing of interest in or around the boat, it simply swam off, leaving the fisherman free to reel in a number of impressive catches that day.