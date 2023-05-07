Fisherman hooks great white shark off the coast of Florida

While on a fishing excursion off the coast of Daytona Beach, Florida, one tourist made the catch of a lifetime when they hooked a great white shark.

According to Captain Scott Housel, the incredible catch occurred on Wednesday during a guided fishing trip. The day began as usual, with a group of tourists relaxing aboard the charter fishing boat as they scoured the water for grouper and triggerfish.

The calm suddenly broke, however, as they spotted a great white shark swimming near the ship. For 20 minutes, the shark circled the Sudden Strike Offshore Adventures boat, curious about the bait fish in the water.

Then, rather than swimming away, it latched onto one of the lines. “All of a sudden [the shark] hit one of the lines and I’m not really sure whether we caught him, or he caught us,” Housel told KOLD. “But we ended up going for about a two-mile ride.”

As the shark continued to drag the boat, swimming in clear view around 4 feet below the surface, the fishermen on board took turns feeling the immense power of the apex predator.

Showing true respect for nature, when the great white shark eventually broke free 30 minutes later, they simply watched it swim away.

While there’s nothing wrong with accidentally hooking a great white, they’re classified as a vulnerable species and it’s therefore illegal to catch them in state waters.

Housel and his patrons made exactly the right decision – appreciate wildlife from afar, then allow them to go on their way. “They’re very majestic,” he said. “You just never know what you’re going to see out here. Respect the ocean, enjoy it.”

What to do if you spot a great white shark

The odds of encountering a great white shark are slim. But say you do encounter one – what should you do? Well, it depends.

If you’re in a boat, such as these fishermen, do absolutely nothing. This isn’t Jaws, the shark isn’t going to bother you or your boat. Enjoy the view of one of the most powerful creatures in the sea and then go your separate ways.

If you’re in the water, the number one thing to remember is: don’t panic. Just because you see a shark doesn’t mean it’s coming to eat you. Believe it or not, sharks (even great whites) don’t enjoy the taste of humans.

Sharks bite because they think they’re looking at a seal, sea lion, or other large marine mammal. Because of this, it’s important to avoid mimicking a prey response. Don’t splash or make any frantic movements. Instead, calmly and carefully get out of the water.

If you can, maintain eye contact with the shark. Great white sharks and other species are master ambush predators, if it knows you know it’s there and aren’t panicking, it’s far less likely to perceive you as prey.

Should it become necessary, put something between yourself and the shark, if possible. A surfboard, a flipper, a GoPro stick, anything that you have on hand. More often than not, however, the shark will swim past without even acknowledging you’re there, in which case you just exit the water calmly.