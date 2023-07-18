Fisherman spots rare pink dolphin in Louisiana: ‘I feel like I saw Bigfoot’

The first animal that comes to mind when you think of Louisiana is likely an alligator. But did you know that the waters of the Pelican State are home to a whopping eight species of dolphins as well? On a recent trip to a popular fishing destination in the state, a Houston man spotted one of these majestic creatures. Rather than its typical gray hue, however, the dolphin was pink!

The strange sighting took place on July 12, when Thurman Gustin was fishing near the coast of Louisiana. Looking out onto the water, he spotted something bright moving just under the surface.

As he watched, a pink dolphin surfaced, its unusually vibrant dorsal fin standing out starkly against the greenish seawater. “I caught something out of the corner of my eye that I knew shouldn’t be, which was a dolphin that is not the right color,” Gustin told KHOU 11 with a laugh.

Realizing he was witnessing a rare sight, Gustin pulled out his phone and filmed the encounter. “It just came up pretty close to us and we got the video,” he recalled. “We’re just so blessed, you know, just to se this. It’s just an amazing creature.”

Though the Houston man had a lifetime of fishing under his belt prior to the sighting, watching a pink dolphin swim serenely through the ocean is something he’ll never forget. “Amazing,” Gustin said. “Just to get to see, I feel like I saw Bigfoot.”

Pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana could be the famous ‘Pinky’

Though unconfirmed, it’s possible, if not likely, that the pink dolphin spotted by the fisherman was none other than Louisiana’s famous pink dolphin known as “Pinky.”

According to WGNO, Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service was the first to spot Pinky back in 2007. At the time, the pink dolphin was just a baby and was swimming alongside her gray mother.

Since that day, Rue has seen Pinky hundreds of times, sometimes swimming on her own and sometimes with a pod. Though she wasn’t with a pod this time around, Gustin said she was with at least one other dolphin.

Now, without genetic testing, experts can’t officially diagnose the pink dolphin with any one condition. It’s highly likely, however, that Pinky is albino. Albinism is a rare genetic disorder that causes a complete or partial absence of melanin.

In animals, this usually means a completely white appearance. But in dolphins, the condition can sometimes cause a vibrant pink hue.

Typically, albinism is a dangerous condition to have in the wild. Though albinism itself isn’t life-threatening, it strips the animal of any camouflaging ability it might otherwise possess and causes it to stick out like a sore thumb in the vast majority of environments.

As Pinky made it to adulthood, however, her chances of survival are far higher than most other albino animals would enjoy.

With the fierce protection of their pod, potential predators of bottlenose dolphins are very few. And for those who might attempt an attack – orcas and sharks – color makes no difference.

Albinism can cause poor eyesight, but this, too, doesn’t pose too large a problem for a dolphin, as they rely heavily on sound to communicate and hunt rather than sight.