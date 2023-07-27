Fisherman captures rare synchronized humpback whale breach in ‘epic’ footage

While fishing off the coast of Massachusetts, a New Hampshire man witnessed a rare sight: a trio of humpback whales breaching simultaneously just 500 yards away from the boat.

The awe-inspiring encounter took place near Provincetown on July 24, when Robert Addie was enjoying a day on the water with his daughters and son-in-law. Though he obviously couldn’t have known the marine mammals were about to give him the show of a lifetime, he just happened to be filming at the perfect moment.

As a fisherman with decades of experience, Addie has seen more than a few humpback whales in his time on the water. This stunning sight, however, was a first.

“I’ve been on the water a long time,” Addie told Boston 25. “I’ve worked sword and tuna out of Gloucester. I worked fishing in Alaska as a young man and I’ve seen a lot of whales.”

“I’ll tell ya, I’ve never seen a triple in sync like that… Every time I take my phone out to take a picture of these guys, they go away. And bang. Just pure luck. Wow, what a sight!”

Though only a quick 17-second clip, the fisherman’s footage looks like a shot straight out of Hollywood, not a real-life encounter. His description of the humpback whales’ performance as a “truly epic moment” couldn’t be more fitting.

“It was spectacular,” Addie gushed. “Literally, I’ve seen thousands of whales. I was stunned by the whales and stunned that I got it on video… Nobody would believe it if we didn’t capture it.”

Why do humpback whales breach?

For humpbacks and other whales, breaching is far from an unusual occurrence. According to Phil Hamilton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, synchronized breaching also isn’t unheard of. Three breaching at once, however, is a “bit rarer” and “pretty cool.”

While it gives the appearance of water aerobics or a gargantuan synchronized swimming routine, whales don’t breach for exercise – or to impress nearby boaters with their surprising amount of grace – at least, not that we know of.

The truth is that scientists aren’t exactly sure why humpback whales, a species that spends the vast majority of their life underwater, launch themselves into the air at seemingly random intervals. That said, there are a few strong theories.

The first and most prevalent is that it could be useful for communication. By creating a massive splash in the water, a humpback can produce a far-reaching sound underwater, alerting faraway whales to its presence.

Other theories suggest that, by using the impact with the surface, a humpback whale is able to rid itself of barnacles, parasites, dead skin, or a combination of the three.

And then, of course, it’s possible that breaching is fun. Anthropomorphizing the cetaceans is a risk with this theory. However, humpback whales’ fellow marine mammals, dolphins and orcas, have been documented engaging in what can only be described as play behavior.

As their smaller cousins do it, it’s not outside of the realm of possibility that humpback whales engage in a form of play of their own.