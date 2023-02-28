Fishermen Discover Arm of Missing Man Inside Shark, Identified by Tattoos

While dissecting their school shark harvest, fishermen were horrified to discover human remains inside the stomach of one of the fish, later identified as that of a man who went missing earlier this month.

Diego Alejandro Barría, a 35-year-old father of three, went missing on February 18. He was last seen driving his all-terrain vehicle along the coast of Argentina.

According to his wife, Virginia Brugger, he texted her that day telling her that he would be late coming home. Hours passed, however, and he never arrived, nor did he respond to her texts or phone calls.

Two days later, officials discovered Barría’s vehicle wrecked on a beach, his damaged helmet and sunglasses lying on the ground nearby. After the grisly discovery, nearly a full week went by without a trace of the missing man.

The next Sunday, two men fishing near the ATV wreck reeled in three school sharks close to shore. As usual, they began cleaning and dissecting the fish, at which point they realized the catch was anything but normal.

Inside one of the slender sharks was a severed forearm, a green and red rose tattoo emblazoned across the greying skin, the Los Angeles Times reported.

After digging the arm out of the shark’s insides, the fishermen found the remains of skin and other human flesh as well, heightening their concern. The rose tattoo was later used to identify the arm as belonging to Barría. Though an official DNA test has yet to be conducted, his family says the tattoo is unmistakable.

Officials Don’t Believe Sharks Ate the Missing Man Alive

Barría’s exact cause of death remains undetermined. Authorities, however, don’t believe the sharks are to blame for the death of the missing man. Instead, officials presume that the powerful tidal surges swept the man out to sea after his ATV crashed. The sharks then took advantage of the easy meal in the drowned man.

“We currently have two hypotheses,” explained Civil Protection spokesperson José Mazzei. “One, that he was injured. And the other, which has more weight to it, is that — due to the damage to the quad — he was knocked unconscious on the coast and the strong high tide dragged him away.”

Superintendent Cristian Ansaldo added that searches for the missing man are ongoing. Though the drowning hypothesis is currently the strongest, they aren’t ruling anything out. “The vehicle will be analyzed to establish how the accident happened,” he said. “The vehicle was found further towards the coast, but it could have been moved by the waves.”

The school shark, also known as the tope shark, snapper shark, or soupfin shark, roams temperate seas worldwide. A medium-sized shark, the species grows to only 6 feet long on average.

Though the IUCN classified the species as critically endangered, they remain a popular prize for fishermen. School sharks are often harvested for their flesh, fins, and liver, which contain a high amount of vitamin A.