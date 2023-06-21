Fishermen encounter enormous crocodile in ‘little puddle’

While enjoying a weekend fishing trip, a group of fishermen found themselves in the presence of a large crocodile while walking through a billabong, or oxbow lake, in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Though Australia is famous for its salties, the largest living reptile in the world, crocodiles aren’t all that common. Across the entire continent, there are only around 100,000 to 200,000 salties, plus 100,000 freshwater crocs. To put that into perspective, there are 1 million alligators in Florida alone.

Rather than spread across Australia, “croc country” is only a sliver of the northernmost coast of the continent. That said, Darwin, where the fishermen chose to spend the weekend, falls directly into this range.

With their gear strapped to their backs, the fishermen made their way through a forested area toward the water. As they approached a small patch of water among the fallen leaves and foliage, the spotted something moving through the surface.

Looking closer, the group stumbled backward, realizing it was a huge crocodile. As they watched, the reptile made its way toward the lake, its body taking up every inch of the narrow tributary through which it swam.

“Holy s–t,” one of the fishermen exclaimed at the shocking sight. “Were we supposed to be walking through there?” another asked. “We would not have seen that.”

Later, Riley McCormack, one of the fishermen in the group, posted his footage of the encounter to TikTok. “Nearly stood on a lizard,” he wrote in the caption.

The safe distance from a crocodile is 15 feet

The fisherman said that he and his friends expected to see a crocodile while traveling to the billabong, especially since populations are on the rise. They just didn’t expect to see one outside of the main body of water.

“We knew there were crocs in the billabong we were going to but definitely didn’t expect that big fella, especially in the little puddle we found it in,” McCormack told Yahoo News.

Rather than spreading fear, the fisherman said that he shared the video because he “thought it’d be cool to show the world some of the things we get up to in the territory.”

“It is definitely a very wild place and you don’t have to travel very far at all to have mind-blowing experiences,” he continued. “It’s a place unlike anywhere else.”

Now, is the footage fascinating? Absolutely. A huge crocodile making its slow way down a tributary and into a larger lake is something you can’t quite look away from. It’s important to stress, however, that the group’s actions shouldn’t be replicated.

Rather than maintaining their distance from the croc, the fishermen moved toward it. Yes, it was moving away from them at the time. But there’s no question they were closer than 15 feet from the reptile at a certain point.

All wildlife should be given their space, regardless of species. Maintaining a safe distance is especially important with species like crocodiles, though.

There’s a reason that conservationists like Bob Irwin, father of the late great Steve Irwin, are fighting so hard against “crocodile influencers,” people who approach the reptiles for social media content. Getting too close can result in the deaths of both the human and croc involved.