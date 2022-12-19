Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight

Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.

According to USA Today, Captain John Cruise, a 50-year-old Marine Corps veteran, was fishing out of the New River Marina on his 35-foot boat. Also aboard were Zach Foster and Aaron Barr when they hooked into the monster bluefin. 5 and a half hours later the fight was over. The fish would be the new North Carolina state record if just one fisherman had reeled it in, but because it was a team effort the old record still stands.

Fishing Crew Overcomes Obstacles To Land Massive Bluefin Tuna

The crew was fishing in 50 feet of water about 4 miles offshore. Rigged up as bait was an 8-inch bluefish. The tuna hit the line hard and the showdown was on. “I knew it was a giant of a fish and we were headed for an epic battle when the tuna made a sizzling run of about 600 yards,” Cruise told Sport Fishing Magazine. “We slowly closed the gap to the tuna, but it was a long, tough fight. There was almost nothing we could do except stay in the fight, a down-and-dirty brawl with an immense fish. The fish went real deep, and I figured the only way I could get it up and near the boat was to sort of ‘plane’ it toward the surface using the boat.”

At one point in the fish fight, a pod of dolphins swam through between the boat and the tuna. Cruise worried that a dolphin would accidentally brush up against the 130-pound test line and break the fish off. As the dolphins disappeared, the fishermen tightened down the drag on the reel and pulled the fish close enough to the boat to hit with the harpoon. That process didn’t go so smoothly though.

“We got a good harpoon shot into the tuna’s shoulder and got a gaff in him, but things went bad,” says Cruise. “The gaff pulled out, and another gaff got knocked away by the fish. Then the fishing line broke and the only thing keeping us tied to the tuna was the 1,500-pound harpoon line.”

The Tuna Was Big Enough To Break The State Record

The harpoon line was 75% frayed through by the end of the fight. Cruise said he thought it was for sure going to snap before they landed the fish. The boat was still several miles offshore by the time the sun started to go down. But the fishing crew was in it for the long haul.

“We broke two hoists getting the fish inside the Contender,” he said. “But we finally dragged it in headfirst, so only about a quarter of the fish was hanging off the stern.”

The tuna was weighed on a certified scale and officially checked in at 900.1 pounds. That is bigger than the 877-pound state record caught by Scott Chambers in 2017. However, it was caught by a crew and not an individual angler, so it is not eligible for the record.

Just a few days later, Cruise took his boat out chasing tuna again. They hauled in another monstrous bluefin, this one over 9 feet long and weighing in at 733 pounds. Bluefin tuna fishing season is now closed in North Carolina for the month of December. The season opens back up again in January and Captain Cruise says he’ll be back out there getting after it.