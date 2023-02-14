Flaco’s Big Adventure: Central Park Zoo’s Escapee Owl Adapts to Wild, Experts Reconsider Capture

For over 13 years, Flaco the Eurasian eagle owl has called a small zoo enclosure home. Now, he’s taking Central Park for all its worth.

As mighty as his return to the wild feels, Flaco is in danger. The origins of his escape are nefarious, even. On February 2, a vandal cut open Flaco’s Central Park Zoo enclosure, allowing the large, non-native owl to escape into the park at large. Initially, zoo staff feared the beloved bird of prey may not be able to fly, let alone feed himself. But wildlife is resilient, and Flaco is no exception.

Flaco was actively hunting tonight at Heckscher Ballfields in #CentralPark and gave some of the most amazing views so far, perching on rocks for several minutes. Shot at 7:04pm, 2 sec exposure.#birdcpp #birdphotography #canonphotography #TwitterNatureCommunity #ThePhotoHour pic.twitter.com/KHgj3MV4iT — Suresh Easwar (@SEaswarNYC) February 13, 2023

Rather, the world around him poses great threats. As the criminal who set him free remains at large, other far more pertinent dangers loom in Central Park. New York is rife with traffic, and hundreds of owls are killed each year by cars. The most pressing threat to Flaco, however, are the city’s millions of rats.

Rats Pose More Threat than Benefit to Flaco

Flaco has already proven an adept hunter. Now in the wild (as wild as Central Park can be), his instincts are in full swing. The now-viral photo taken by local birdwatcher Anke Frohlich (which you can view on Instagram) shows him dining on a sizable NYC rat. In theory, this is an excellent signal for his survival. But New York isn’t exactly rat-friendly, and the rodents are chock-full of rodent poison.

As many raptors as car collisions kill, consuming poisoned rats kills far more. Rodenticide is found in deceased birds of prey on a consistent basis, and is greatly contributing to their decline. So while Flaco may be able to feed himself after 13 years in captivity, his menu options are now heavily toxified.

After such a marvelous adaptation to a wild life, bird enthusiasts will be heartbroken to see Flaco return to a cage. But it will be even more heartbreaking to see this majestic amber-eyed owl die a painful, slow death via poisoning or traffic incident.

Central Park Zoo Reconsidering their Owl Capture Tactics

As Central Park Zoo says in their most recent statement, “We have seen a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park. A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat; that is no longer a concern.”

Since their recovery strategies have all been food-based up to this point, however, “we need to rethink our approach,” the report reads. The zoo also says rescue efforts will be “less intense” now that Flaco is able to feed and fend for himself. But again, feeding on NYC rats poses far more threat than benefit to the owl.

Regardless, birdwatcher Frohlich sees this as “a true success story of how nature prevails against all odds.”

“By now he has become a shining example of resilience. Here he is after catching a rat last night, proud, looking at everyone who doubted him,” she adds in the caption for her photo of Flaco dining on a rat.

‘Flaco is not native to our country’

“Efforts to capture him continue yet questions are getting louder regarding his return to captivity. It does not seem appropriate to return him to his tiny cage in the zoo after he has proven himself to be a healthy and very capable owl,” she continues. “There is also always a danger of accidentally harming an owl during capture, even with all precautions in place.”

Frohlich also cites the dangers of rodenticide and vehicle collision, which has claimed other beloved escapee owls in the past. Yet she also cites the concern atop my personal list as a wildlife technician. Flaco is not native to our country.

Allowing him to roam and hunt free in Central Park is, essentially, making Flaco an invasive predator. Even if he weren’t in grave danger himself, Eurasian eagle owls (which are native to Europe, Asia, and northern Africa) are large, powerful predators. Introducing one to Central Park could endanger all the precious wildlife that presides in New York City’s only forest refuge.

Add this to the very real threats to his survival, and it’s best for this gorgeous bird to find home in a sanctuary where he can live and hunt at his leisure.