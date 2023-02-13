Florida 5-Year-Old Survives Vicious Dog Attack

A five-year-old girl from Florida and her loved ones are feeling extremely thankful after she survived a horrific dog attack at a park in Ft. Lauderdale.

The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, took place at the city’s Horrt Park. According to reports, the young girl’s father, Florian Becker, was at home when his wife took the kids to the dog park.

While at the park, a woman told the girl she was welcome to pet her dog, adding that the animal was “really good with kids.”

However, things took a dark turn fairly quickly. As she cautiously petted the dog, the dog turned its head and bit her in the face. Meanwhile, her mother was ten feet away and on the phone at the time of the attack. However, when she saw the terrifying incident, she dropped her phone and ran after her daughter.

Then, she grabbed the dog by the collar. However, the collar clip broke, and the dog broke free and sadly went after the girl again.

According to her mother, although the dog was leashed, the owner wasn’t correctly restraining the dog.

Her mother then wrestled the dog to the ground and forced it to let her daughter go. She also screamed at the owner to get control of the dog, but Becker revealed the owner didn’t do anything to control the situation.

Young girl’s father speaks out about gruesome attack: ‘If my wife had not been there, this dog would’ve killed my daughter’

“All of a sudden, the dog turned around and bit her in the face,” he said. “The owner of the dog didn’t take control of the situation, unfortunately, and my wife had to basically jump in and wrestle the dog away while my little girl was bleeding on the ground.”

The girl’s mother, an ER physician, performed a quick assessment of her daughter and then rushed her to the emergency room at Broward General Hospital.

Becker told news outlets it took about five hours for the little girl to get stitches. Although doctors did everything they could, they said she had suffered multiple bite wounds to her head, skull, shoulders, and back. In addition, she nearly lost an eye.

In addition, Becker said they were concerned about rabies because they knew little about the dog’s history. The dog’s owner previously said she had adopted the dog just days before the attack occurred.

According to Becker, the dog and its owner have since been found. Animal Control took the dog and is investigating the attack.

“She’s a sweet little girl. She’s very strong and very thoughtful, but this is absolutely terrifying,” Becker said about his daughter following the attack. “This was near fatal. If my wife had not been there, this dog would’ve killed my daughter.”