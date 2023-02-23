Florida Alligator Attack Captured on Disturbing Video, 911 Call Audio Released

A disturbing video showing the moments leading up to the recent alligator attack in Florida has been released, in addition to the harrowing 911 call dispatchers received from the victim’s frantic neighbor who witnessed the entire incident.

Inside Edition obtained the footage from a wildlife camera positioned nearby the pond in which the horrific scene unfolded. In the video, 85-year-old Gloria Serge walks her little dog along the bank of their neighborhood pond. As the dog wanders perilously close to the water, the surface begins to ripple, an 11-foot alligator charging toward the easy prey.

Unaware of the approaching predator, Serge continues on her way – until the massive alligator springs from the water, lunging toward the small dog. The video cuts off just before the gator closes its deadly jaws around the dog’s body.

In a home nearby, Serge’s friend and neighbor, Carol Thomas, just happened to be looking out her bedroom window. Looking toward the pond, she spotted the gruesome scene from afar. She rushed to her phone, dialing 911 in the hopes of saving her friend from the alligator’s cruel clutches.

“There’s a woman in the lake. The alligator’s got her!” the terrified caller shrieked. “He pulled her into the lake,” she continued, watching in horror as the alligator dragged the elderly woman beneath the surface.

As the call continues, the caller explains she hasn’t seen the woman surface in several minutes. A few more minutes pass, at which point she notices a body floating in the water. “I think she’s gone, oh my god,” she said.

Florida Alligator Responsible for Attack Captured, Killed

Upon receiving the 911 call, local police rushed to the scene, as well as Florida Wildlife Commission officials, who set out to trap the nuisance reptile. According to Florida trappers, the alligator responsible for the attack was around 11 feet in length and weighed 600-700 pounds.

“[The gator] fought pretty good. Definitely fought pretty good,” Robert Lilly, Nuisance Alligator Trapper, told WESH. “Snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. Got a second hook in him and then a hard line in him so we could get him up.”

After successfully capturing the alligator, wildlife officials transported it to a separate location, humanely euthanizing the animal. Serge’s dog survived the attack. Emergency services later removed the woman’s body from the pond.

“Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes’ residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the FWC said in the wake of the horrific incident. “Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida,” they added.