Florida Alligator Found With Jaws Taped Shut Rescued and Relocated

Earlier this week, Florida wildlife authorities finally rescued and relocated a female alligator reportedly trapped with its mouth taped shut since December.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation confirmed that its Division of Law Enforcement and State Nuisance Alligator Program captured and relocated the vulnerable gator on Thursday, February 16.

Residents of a Hillsborough County neighborhood first spotted the five-foot-seven-inch gator in a retention pond. The animal then made headlines earlier this month, when a local woman’s pleas for wildlife officials to rescue the reptile hit major publications.

“Whoever attempted to trap [her] and put the tape around [her] mouth clearly lost [her] and that’s what started this,” Amber Lock, the concerned citizen, told FOX13.

Florida Wildlife Officials Rescue Helpless Alligator

The woman spent weeks contacting everyone from local trappers to wildlife groups hoping to find someone capable of rescuing the alligator, who was clearly unable to hunt. The required permits, however, aren’t easy to obtain.

“I tried other avenues to try to expedite this and make it something that’s important to everyone and there’s just been no traction,” Lock explained. “I feel that this animal’s been suffering for two months. That, to me, that’s just unacceptable.”

Well, after “several attempts” in “recent days” to capture the alligator, Florida law enforcement officers finally retrieved the animal from the pond with the help of a local trapper. They then relocated the hungry gator to Gatorama, an alligator farm and attraction in Palmdale, Florida.

“We are pleased the alligator was safely relocated,” said FWC regional commander major Rob Rowe. “Our priority is public safety. The FWC administers the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to proactively address alligator incidents in developed areas while conserving them in areas where they naturally occur.”

Why Didn’t the Trapped Alligator Starve?

In the wilds of Florida (and elsewhere), an alligator will seek out meals roughly once a week. Thanks to their slow metabolism and fat reserves, however, they can survive more than two years without eating.

That said, this is far from an ideal scenario and only takes place in extreme situations. To survive these situations, a gator will slow its heart rate and burn fat reserves, allowing it to withstand long periods of starvation, freezing, and dark conditions.

Putting tape over its mouth, however, poses a far greater risk to a gator. Rather than just starvation, the inability to use its jaws opens up a whole new set of problems for the reptile.

“It does physically affect him. He loses body mass. He gets dehydrated,” Martha Rivera of Everglades Outpost Sanctuary explained. “You know, if this gator is in a retention pond, the trapper that went out there should definitely not have left him, especially with the tape on the mouth. Then you also have the fact, too, that that tape messes up their skin.”

Calling the treatment of the gator “inhumane,” Rivera and the FWC urge anyone with information about the person responsible for taping the animal’s snout and then losing or abandoning her to report the violation.