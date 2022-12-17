Florida Beekeepers Struggle After Hurricane Ian Destroys At Least 100,000 Hives

On September 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, unleashing extreme 155 mph winds and catastrophic rains on the Fort Myers area and beyond. A Category 4 storm, Ian marked the deadliest storm to strike the Sunshine State in nearly 100 years. Close to 150 people died in the monstrous storm, their homes engulfed in water or blown to pieces.

In total, Hurricane Ian is estimated to have caused at least $55 billion in damages, with $1-2 billion of that impacting Florida agriculture. Farmers of all shapes and sizes continue to suffer as a result of the devastating storm, including Florida’s beekeepers.

There are nearly 5,000 registered apiarists across the Sunshine State, with 85% of them being small business owners or “backyard” beekeepers. And when Hurricane Ian slammed into the coastal state, every one of them feared for their colonies.

“If you get anything above 40-mile-an-hour winds, all of that flower bloom is going to blow off the tree,” Florida apiarist Jeremy Ham explained to The New York Times. “Then the bees are going to miss out on that really important buildup going into winter.”

Owner of Old Florida Bee Company, Jeremy Ham could do nothing but hope for the best as he, his family, and his employees sheltered against the ruthless storm. When the storm finally passed, he assessed the damage, his worst fears quickly becoming reality. Nearly 40% of his hives were completely destroyed by the record-breaking tempest.

Jeremy Ham estimates that his losses alone amounted to around $2 million. And that barely scratches the surface of the total damage to Florida’s resident apiarists and their beloved bees.

Florida Beekeepers Lose Between 150,000 and 300,000 Hives to Hurricane Ian

According to the Florida State Beekeepers Association, Hurricane Ian decimated anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 beehives, a loss that will no doubt have a ripple effect across the entire country come spring. Many apiarists in Florida don’t keep their bees to themselves in the warmer months. Instead, they lease them out to large farms across the US to help pollinate the nation’s food supply.

Thankfully, the beekeepers haven’t been left alone to pick up the pieces. Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit group that aids in disaster relief, distributed more than 500,000 pounds of syrup and 113,000 pounds of pollen substitute. In doing so, they were able to feed close to 2 billion bees left traumatized by the horrific storm.

“It’s been pretty desperate because more hives are still dying out,” Joe Studier with Studier Apiaries told FOX 13. “The bees didn’t really know how to react. They were like the people. It was just devastating to them.”

A beekeeper with more than 50 years of experience, Joe Studier typically keeps around 6,000 hives. After Hurricane Ian drowned his bees and ripped their boxes to shreds, however, he was left with 2,000. As the bees have continued to perish in the aftermath, he’s down to just 1,200.

“It takes three weeks for those eggs to hatch into another bee. And so for the period of time, where those queens didn’t lay, you lost all the bee production. So the hives keep dwindling down,” Studier said.