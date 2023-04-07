The setting that played host to one of the most infamous Netflix documentaries of all time is now for sale. The owners of the Florida-based wildlife sanctuary from Tiger King are selling the property. The remaining big cats on the property will relocate to a new facility to spend the rest of their days. Fox 56 The Wolf has the story.

Howard and Carol Baskin announced that they have entered into an agreement to move their animals to a respected and accredited sanctuary where they will remain safe and comfortable. Recently passed federal legislation impacted roadside zoos and circuses and made it harder for them to operate. In terms of running the sanctuary, the cost per cat has doubled in recent years. This coincides with the facility’s population of cats dropping from 100 to 41. Additional details of the sale are forthcoming. The Baskins will be paying for the care and upkeep of their original cats for the rest of their lives.

The Baskins’ admitted that staying open had become “an increasingly inefficient use of donor funds per animal, to operate a facility like ours. We have always said that our goal was to ‘put ourselves out of business,’ meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist.” It sounds like to some degree, they finally reached that goal and are ready to move on.

Most of their previous involvement with animals has centered around the zoo and tourism side of the industry. However, the Baskins now have new plans to focus their time, energy, and resources and wildlife conservation instead. In terms of conservation and sustainability of the world’s wild big cat populations, then Panthera is the worlds leading organization.

Panthera Is The Worlds Leading Big Cat Conservation Organization

According to the Panthera website, the group was founded in 2006 with a mission statement that reads as follows:

“Panthera is devoted to the conservation of the world’s 40 species of wild cats and the vast ecosystems they inhabit. Our team of biologists, data scientists, law enforcement experts, and wild cat advocates studies and protects the seven species of big cats: cheetahs, jaguars, leopards, lions, pumas, snow leopards, and tigers. Panthera also creates targeted conservation strategies for the world’s most threatened and overlooked small cats.

With our supporters around the world, we inform the public about the plight of wild cats, work closely with communities living alongside these iconic species, protect wild cats and their prey from poaching, fight the illegal wildlife trade, and safeguard the precious landscapes wild cats need to survive.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9ZuAiGaBic Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Panthera’s Story (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9ZuAiGaBic)

More About What Panthera Does

Panthera combines cutting-edge wildlife research with efforts to raise awareness for conservation issues by sharing those stories online. Their website provides more details on how exactly they do that:

“Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a cat conservationist? Do you want to trek side by side with our researchers as they explore remote wildernesses to set camera traps or search for signs of wild cats? Or maybe you just want to know the differences between jaguars and leopards. On our blog Field Notes, you can keep up with the latest in cat biology, get a firsthand look at our work studying and protecting wild cats, and become a wild cat expert yourself with fun facts and detailed species breakdowns.

Just getting started? Read some of our most popular blog posts or search for your favorite cat. With 40 species across five continents, the stories are endless!“

These two videos are also a great introduction to the amazing work that Panthera does.