Florida Coast Guard Rescues Woman, 2 Children From Disabled Boat￼

On Sunday (December 18th), the U.S. Coast Guard reportedly rescued three a woman and three children from a disabled sailboat off the coast of Florida.

According to WESH, the Coast Guard saved the three from the disabled boat about 96 miles offshore of Anclote Key. The woman was with her 12-year-old and 3-year-old when the sailboat stopped functioning. However, the family of three had to deal with the boat’s issues, as well as bad weather. The woman managed to call for help.

Luckily, a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew assisted the family of three and no one was injured. The three were then transported to the air station. Speaking about the incident, Claudia Kearn of the St. Petersburg Command Center, stated that communication and safety procedure knowledge is important while out on the water.

“This successful rescue was made possible by the quick response and effective communication between our rescue crews and the vessel’s master,” Kearn explained. “It is essential for all mariners to have and use a VHF-FM radio in case of an emergency. This allows rescue crews to establish a clear and direct line of communication, which can be critical in a crisis situation. Please take the time to familiarize yourself with your vessel’s safety equipment and procedures, and always be vigilant about your own safety and the safety of those around you.”

Coast Guard Lt. Bayley Olds, who co-piloted the rescue mission, praised the three for their quick thinking. “They knew their distress signals,” Olds explained. “And they knew how to do get a hold of someone that can help them, which is the biggest thing.”

Olds said the Coast Guard had a lot of cases where people didn’t know how to operate the equipment. “So, [the family] made it a lot easier for us.”

Coast Guard Rescued 34 Haitians on Puerto Rico Cliff

Last week, the New York Post reported that the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a total of 34 Haitians who were abandoned by smugglers on a Puerto Rico cliff.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s 150-foot vessel Heriberto Herandez responded to the reports that the group needed to rescue after being stranded. The group had been placed on Monito Cay. The cliff is just off Mona Island, Puerto Rico. Coast Guard watchstanders in San Juan initially reported the group after receiving calls from Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources Park Rangers.

In a statement, Heriberto Hernandez commanding officer Lt. Robert Renfrow also shared details about how the crew perfectly executed the five-hour water rescue. “This case is concrete proof smugglers are more than willing to abandon people in very austere and highly dangerous environments like Monito,” Renfrow explained.

The commanding officer then spoke about rescue efforts. The vessel launched a small boat to approach the cliff. Members of the group moved to the lowest point of the cliff. Each group member took turns jumping into the water where they were pulled onto the boat.