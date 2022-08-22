florida-college-student-killed-while-driving-through-alabama-national-park

Someone pretending to be a stranded motorist murdered a Florida college student who had pulled his gun in self-defense in Alabama.

University of Central Florida students Adam Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park on Sunday when they saw what appeared to be someone stranded on the side of the road.

The suspect, Yasmin Hider, told the couple that her car had broken down. Then, when the pair offered their assistance, she “produced a gun and made the couple walk back into the woods,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result, Simjee pulled his concealed handgun and wounded Hider “multiple times” before she shot him. He later died at the scene from the gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

Thankfully Paulus came out unscathed in the shootout and called 911. She told dispatchers there was another woman with Hider. When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said they discovered Paulus performing CPR on Simjee. They found Hider lying on the ground nearby.

“Medical personnel were unable to revive Simjee who died at the scene,” authorities said. “It was determined that Hider had attempted to rob Simjee and Paulus at gunpoint and was subsequently shot by Simjee who had a handgun concealed on his person. Hider was transported from the scene by ambulance to a nearby landing zone and airlifted to a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries.”

Alabama authorities say five-year-old pulled loaded shotgun on deputies

Searchers eventually found the suspects’ camp about a half-mile away from the crime scene. They concluded that they had been “living off the grid,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

That’s where police officers and deputies found the second suspect Krystal Diane Pinkins and her young child. However, things turned left when the child pulled a loaded gun on the officers.

Following an initial investigation, Alabama authorities learned about the second suspect, Pinkins, who had fled the scene.

“The tracking team lead law enforcement to a large group of tents that had been set up in the National Forrest in what appeared to be a base camp. This camp was located approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the robbery,” the sheriff’s office said.

“As law enforcement was approaching the base camp, they observed a black female standing near the tents. As officers were ordering the female to the ground a 5-year-old child ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun. Law enforcement told the child to put the shotgun down. However, the child continued to the female’s location before laying the gun on the ground.”

Pinkins is now being held in the Clay County jail. Hider, who was wounded after an exchange of gunfire with the victim, remains at the hospital. The Department of Human Resources then took custody of the child.