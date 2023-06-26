Florida deputies hold distressed manatee’s head above water for hours, saving its life

In a bid to save a distressed manatee’s life, two Florida deputies held the animal’s head above water for two hours during a red tide, waiting for the help of marine biologists.

The incident occurred in the shallow waters of Shell Key Preserve, a nature preserve near St. Petersburg designated for the protection of sensitive marine habitats. At the time, red tide levels were high, putting local wildlife officials on high alert.

As a result, when Deputy Jill Constant with the Marine and Environmental Lands Unit received a call concerning an ill manatee, she rushed into action.

Oftentimes, calls such as these, though coming from a good place, are unnecessary. The animal in question is just fine. Upon arriving at the scene, however, Constant immediately discovered that something was terribly wrong.

Watching it from the shore, Florida deputies noticed that the manatee was trying its best to beach itself on the rocks nearby. Ultimately unable to do so, it gave up and floated on the surface, clearly struggling to breathe.

Though manatees never leave the water, they typically surface every five minutes or so for breath. The more energy they exert, the more often they must surface. When completely relaxed, they can hold their breath for up to 20 minutes. Any longer than that and they will drown.

“This manatee is going to die right in front of us and I’m not letting that happen!” Deputy Jill Constant said upon witnessing the struggling sea animal. “We docked the boat, I took off my equipment, and got in.”

Wildlife officials expect manatee to make a full recovery, thanks to Florida officers

For the next two hours, Constant and another officer took turns holding the animal’s head above water, anxiously awaiting the arrival of marine biologists.

Though still weak from exertion and the damaging effects of the red tide, the manatee eventually regained a small portion of its strength. But even a small portion of a 1,000-pound animal’s power is enough to cause problems for a human.

As the manatee attempted to thrash its body out of the Florida officers’ arms, Deputy Constant briefly considered her own mortality. “I thought I was going to drown,” she told Miami Herald. “A martyr for the cause.”

Luckily, neither the officer nor the manatee drowned in the hours between Constant’s arrival and that of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission biologists.

FWC officials later remarked that the animal likely would have died without assistance. Thanks to the help of Constant and her colleague, however, it’s expected to make a full recovery.

This was a particularly horrific situation, as West Indian manatees are a vulnerable species. Experts estimate that there are only around 13,000 left in the world. Of the dwindling manatee population, Florida houses about half. And sadly, their numbers continue to decline.

Manatees are a protected, yet declining, species

According to Florida officials, some 1,000 manatees died in 2022 alone. These animals suffered a mixture of boat strikes, fishing gear entanglements, red tide events, and starvation from habitat loss.

Boat strikes, specifically, account for around 25% of all manatee deaths. It’s such a massive problem for the species, in fact, that the FWC found that 96% of manatees have propeller scars – even the youngest among them.

The individual recently saved was likely suffering from the effects of toxins produced by the red tide. It’s also possible that the manatee itself wasn’t dying from the toxins but starving from the harmful algal blooms’ devastating effect on their main food source: seagrass.

There’s no question that the actions of Deputy Constant and her colleague were heroic. It’s important to note, however, that passersby should never attempt to replicate them. Florida’s manatees are social, friendly animals, but it’s against the law to touch them.

“You can’t feed them or even offer them a freshwater hose from your dock. Anything that interferes with a manatee’s natural, wild behavior can put it in danger. Molestation of manatees can be a felony, depending on the degree,” the sheriff’s office explained.

Should you encounter a manatee in distress, contact your local wildlife officials or police rather than attempting to rescue it yourself.