Florida Diver Recounts Grisly Alligator Attack That Nearly Took His Life

While searching for shark teeth in Florida’s Myakka River, a diver suffered a near-deadly alligator attack. By retelling the grisly story, he hopes to save others from a similar fate.

On a warm spring day in 2021, Florida resident Jeffrey Heim suited up in his scuba gear and lept in the Myakka River on the hunt for his next mammoth shark tooth.

Due to his confidence from experience, however, he made two fatal mistakes. The first was that he dove alone, making him easier prey, and the second was that he ventured into gator territory during mating season.

“I had dove plenty of times before in that river—I’d say three or four times,” Heim told Newsweek. “Each trip, I would spend hours in there. But I would go with my mentor, and very experienced extreme cameraman, Mark Rackley. He’s got a lot of experience with alligators specifically, so I would always take his lead when we went diving.”

Mere moments after hitting the water, Heim knew something was horribly wrong. Rather than the typical rush of cool water, he felt what he assumed was a boat propeller. The vehicle (or so he thought), slammed into him from behind at 50 miles per hour. “I never saw or heard it coming,” he said.

The diver realized, however, that it wasn’t a boat at all but a 7-foot female alligator who was soon sinking her teeth into his head and hand in a vicious attack.

“She actually gave me a second to feel my head and have a better understanding of what was happening to me,” Heim recalled. “But then she really tried to get me. I could see in her eyes, she wanted to kill me and finish the job. I had to very quickly dodge out of the way.”

Diver Says Near-Deadly Alligator Attack ‘Humbled’ Him

Though it’s not uncommon for a problem alligator to attack after losing their fear of humans, experts don’t believe this particular gator fell into that category. Instead, they believe she was protecting a nest from a perceived threat.

Alligator mating season occurs between May and June, after which females continue to lay eggs through June and July. Because of their heightened protective instincts, gators aren’t only more active in spring and summer but more territorial as well.

According to Heim, he “just didn’t take [mating season] seriously” or, at least, not seriously enough. “That was my mistake,” he said.

The attack left the diver with 34 staples in his head, two days in the ICU, and life-threatening trauma and blood loss. Despite nearly losing his life, however, he begged wildlife officials to spare the alligator.

“I have tremendous respect for that apex predator,” he explained. “I never wanted that alligator to die – I had a wildlife representative visit me in my room to get a recount of everything and I told them ‘please don’t kill it.’ I was in her home.”

It’s now been two years since the alligator attack, and Heim is continuing his conservation efforts, using the terrifying experience to raise awareness about Florida’s ecosystems and wildlife.

Rather than avoiding the water, Heim now spends even more time hunting for shark teeth. He does so, however, with a deeper respect for wildlife, especially alligators. “I did it the right way, much safer and at a much better time of year,” he said. “It was a big learning experience to take mating season seriously.”