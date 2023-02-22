Florida Divers Avoid Jail Time After Freeing Sharks, Destroying Gear

Back in 2020, two Florida divers cut 19 sharks loose from a fisherman’s line, destroying his gear in the process. The divers faced the possibility of major prison time as a result but won’t spend a day behind bars, thanks to a recent court ruling.

When jurors convicted divers John Moore Jr. and Tanner Mansell of theft in December, the pair faced a maximum of five years in federal prison, coupled with $250,000 in fines. US Judge Donald Middlebrooks, however, made the decision to spare both this month.

Rather than prison time and hefty fines, the Florida judge sentenced the shark liberators to one year of probation. They also received over $3,000 in fines, which will go toward the repayment of the fisherman who lost nearly two dozen sharks as a result of their illegal actions.

The initial incident occurred on August 10, 2020. The day started out like any other, with professional shark divers and tour guides Moore, 56, and Mansell, 29, taking a group of six tourists to swim with sharks off the Florida coast.

On this particular day, however, the pair encountered an unsettling sight for shark enthusiasts such as themselves – 19 sharks trapped in Richard Thomas Osburn’s bottom longline fishery set. According to prosecutors, Moore and Mansell first convinced tourists that the fisherman was participating in illegal “ghost fishing.”

This is when fishermen abandon or lose their gear in a marine environment, threatening the ecosystem as a result. “This gear continues to fish and trap animals, entangle and potentially kill marine life, smother habitat, and act as a hazard to navigation,” the official NOAA website explains. “Derelict fishing gear, such as nets or traps and pots, is one of the main types of debris impacting the marine environment today.”

Florida Divers Insist They Thought the Shark Catch Was Illegal

After convincing the tourists of the illegal activity, the group set to work cutting the sharks from the line. For the next three hours, they scavenged for hooks and weights, leaving the rest of the gear on the dock, allowing passersby to take what they wanted from the pile.

The gear alone cost the fisherman around $1,300, according to prosecutors. That doesn’t take into account the profits lost from the freed sharks, which amount to several thousand more.

During the trial, Moore and Mansell insisted that their belief in the illegality of the catch wasn’t for the tourists’ benefit. They truly believed that the fishing gear and sharks had been abandoned. In their minds, it was a shark rescue, not a theft.

Local fishermen vehemently disagreed. The Florida judge, however, received nearly 50 pages of letters in the course of the trial, begging for leniency for the shark divers. Still, the perceived lack of consequences doesn’t sit right with fishermen, who felt their livelihoods were endangered by the divers’ actions.

“I think they knew exactly what they were doing,” said Rob Murphy, a commercial fisherman from Palm Beach Gardens. “Maybe they had some misplaced feelings of altruism, but you can’t do that. I can’t break into the zoo and set the animals free and destroy the cages just because I don’t agree with it.”