Florida Dog Survives Hurricane, Car Crash Before Finding New Owners

After close to two months on her own, during which she was hit by a car and narrowly escaped the deadliest hurricane in recent Florida history, Bella the dog is finally safe and sound in her new home.

In August 2022, Bella and her owners were spending the afternoon at Bonita Beach when she was let off her leash. Separated from her owners, Bella found herself wandering the busy streets of Cape Coral alone.

Witnesses of the incident contacted the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, who in turn called Lori Briggs, a law enforcement officer responsible for reuniting more than 1,000 pets with their owners. There was little hope for the wandering canine, but if anyone could find her, it was their local pet rescue expert.

As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Cape Coral, promising to unleash deadly storms and flooding on Florida’s west coast, Lori Briggs knew there was no time to waste in finding the dog. “I knew if I didn’t catch her, she was going to die,” Briggs told NBC.

The pet rescuer searched day and night for Bella, using her Bonita Beach trail cams to keep watch when she couldn’t be there herself. “She just took off,” Briggs said. “She was out there for seven weeks. I’d sit there until one in the morning. I did that for, oh, God, 14 days. Two weeks.”

Injured, Traumatized Dog Arrives at Florida Shelter Hours Before Hurricane Ian

Finally, Briggs spotted the dog on her trail cam, springing into action to beat the coming storm. “I knew the hurricane was coming,” Briggs said. “I knew that she would drown. That island flooded and she was like, what? A twelve-pound dog? There’s no way she would have survived.”

The balmy air was eerily still as Lori Briggs scoured the beach, Hurricane Ian rapidly approaching. She searched and searched but Bella was nowhere to be found. Just as she was about to give up, however, she heard the grisly sound of a car hitting an animal, a dog’s screams echoing through the air.

Rushing in the direction of the crash, the dog rescuer found an extremely pregnant Bella lying on the road in critical condition. Without a moment’s hesitation, Briggs lifted the dog into her arms and brought her to a nearby hospital. “It was like divine intervention, I guess,” Briggs said in wonder.

Mere hours before the hurricane hit Florida, Briggs made it to Cape Coral Animal Shelter with the injured dog. There, Bella recovered from her injuries before finding her forever home. “She’s perfect for us. And she’s one beautiful dog,” said Florida residents Cliff and Kathy Hoglund, Bella’s new owners.

Unlike her previous owners, the Hoglunds have every intention of caring for Bella for the rest of her days. “She’s part of our family!” they said. “She’s going nowhere.”