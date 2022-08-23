florida-mail-carrier-hospitalized-after-being-brutally-mauled-by-pack-of-dogs

A Florida mail carrier remains in critical condition after being attacked by a pack of five dogs on Sunday when her truck broke down, according to officials in the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page just released a video addressing the incident, addressing their involvement since Animal Control falls under their jurisdiction. That press conference video can be seen here.

The unnamed victim, 61, was attacked while delivering mail in the Interlachen Lake Estates area after parking her car on the roadside.

Horrified witnesses said they heard the woman screaming. They saw the dogs attacking her as she writhed in pain on the ground.

Several good Samaritans rushed to pull the crazed dogs off the victim. One quick-thinking resident fired a rifle into the air to scare the dogs.

Deputies arrived to find the woman bleeding profusely. They quickly applied several tourniquets after arriving on the scene eight minutes after the initial 911 call.

The officers say they also saw five dogs barking behind a fence at a nearby residence.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital before being flown to a trauma center in Gainesville. She remains in critical condition there. Apparently, she went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital before first responders were able to revive her.

The dogs were taken by animal control officers after being identified by witnesses.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.” DeLoach said the investigation is ongoing and that they’re currently working with the State Attorney General’s office.

Before Florida Mail Carrier Attacked By Dog, A Florida Woman Died After Being Bitten 100 Times by Three Dogs

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her.

A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.

Shirley Johnson was walking home from her son’s house on Bonifay Gritney Road in Holmes County on Saturday evening. That’s when the three canines attacked her, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate told WJHG-TV.

A passerby discovered the 69-year-old woman’s body almost 24 hours later, Tate said. Her body contained over 100 bites, the medical examiner said.

The three dogs believed to have attacked Johnson have been euthanized, according to the report. Neighbors claimed the dogs had a history of aggressive behavior.

No charges were pending against the dogs’ owner, according to Tate, who said there was no physical evidence that linked the canines to the woman’s death.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the tragic case.