Florida Man Catches And Releases State Record Bull Shark

Back on February 12th, an angler named Michael Hengel reeled in a massive bull shark that weighed an estimated 550 pounds. It was big enough to eclipse the state record of 517 pounds, however, Hengel let the shark swim away freely before he could certify the weight for the official record books.

He was surf fishing with his dad Chuck. They were on the beach of Virginia Key just as the sun was going down. They hooked a giant bull shark. Although his estimate may not be that precise, the shark very likely would have broken the state record. The 22-year-old told Outdoor Life that he’s been fishing for sharks since he was 13 years old.

“I just love it. With the boat, you can follow the shark around when it’s pulling you. But on the beach, it’s you versus the shark.” Though Hengel is from Minnesota, he regularly vacations to Captiva Island where spends his time fishing. He heard fishing conditions were good from a friend. So he reeled up a line with a 20-pound bonito fish hooked as bait.

The Bull Shark Was Set Free After Measurements Recorded

He heard a particular fishing spot was good from a friend and decided to give it a try. “Elliot is a good buddy, and he told me the water quality was better and warmer, with no red tide near Miami,” he says. “So, we headed over there on Sunday to go surf fishing, and it worked out pretty well.”

He caught the epic bull shark on an 80-wide reel spooled with 1,300 yards of 200-braid line and 800-lb test steel cable leader. The size 20/0 circle hook was baited with the 20-pound bonito fish. Because casting such a hefty rig would be challenging, he paddled the bait out a few hundred yards into the surf and dropped it in the water. Then the wait was on. It was just after sunset when the big bad shark took the bait. The battle lasted about an hour before he pulled the shark into the shallows and got it out of the waves and onto the sand.

They measured the shark at 114 inches long. It had a thick 55-inch girth too. They used those measurements to confirm estimates to the best degree possible. That math indicates the shark was likely in the 550-pound ballpark. In order to let the shark swim free back into the ocean, they declined to confirm its official weight with a certified scale and instead let it immediately swim free back into the ocean.

Shark Fishing From The Beach Can Get A Little Wild

Catching a shark that big is an arduous process that ultimately culminates with the awesome moment a photograph is taken of an accomplishment and memory that will last a lifetime. However, unhooking the sharks and dragging the exhausted beasts back into the water can get a little crazy. This video from Twitter shows how up close and personal you have to get with a shark in order to let it go again.