Florida Man Lands Two Record-Breaking Fish in the Same Day

Two new saltwater fish records officially made it to the books on Thursday, December 29, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And both of the champions were caught by the same person on the same day this summer.

Sarasota, Florida, resident, Matthew Marovich reeled in the largest red porgy and blueline tilefish ever caught in the Sunshine State on August 26. He said it was a calm day with flat water and clear skies, according to a press release. And thanks to the perfect conditions, the fish were biting like crazy. But Marovich never guessed that two of those fish would make history.

“Both fish were unexpected catches,” he shared. “I thought I had a queen snapper when I pulled up the biggest red porgy I had ever seen. The blueline tilefish felt like a grouper. Tilefish is one of my favorites to eat. So it was really exciting to see such a nice blueline come to the surface.”

The massive blueline tilefish ended up weighing 10.55 pounds, which is almost double the size of the previous 5.4-pound record. The red porgy came in at 5.56 pounds, which beat a 4.8-pound record caught in 2019.

Someone snagged the current IGF all-tackle world record blueline tilefish while fishing in 2015 off the coast of New Jersey. It weighed 23 pounds, 4 ounces. And the world record red porgy record came from Gibraltar in 1997. It weighed 17 pounds.

Another Man Snagged Two Record Breakers While Fishing in Indiana

As rare as the feat was, another angler in Indiana also managed to reel in two record-breakers on the same day while fishing in Lake Michigan.

Scott Skafar broke the current burbot on December 31st. Burbots are a type of freshwater cod that look similar to catfish, and they’re a rare treat for fishermen.

“I’ve been fishing all my life,” he told McClatchy News. “And it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record burbot ‘cause it’s kind of a rare fish.”

“But it seems like the people around me, family and friends, they’re almost more excited than I am,” he continued. “Now that I know that there’s several [burbot] out there, I’m kind of eager to see if I can break my own record. I feel that now that the ball is rolling … [the record] is gonna be broken a lot quicker.”

According to the Indiana DNR, someone set the most recent burbot record in 1990. And it weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Skafar’s fish weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and his second weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces.