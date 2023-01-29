Florida Man Miraculously Rescued After Being Swept Away Into The Ocean While Scuba Diving

Last week, 22-year-old Florida man Dylan Gartenmayer was in the Florida Keys with his family. That’s when he was whisked away into the open ocean by the powerful Gulf Stream current. Outdoor Life reports that the dude was then lost and stranded in the open ocean. Think finding a needle in a haystack is tough? Try finding someone lost and bobbing in the water out in the deep blue sea. The seemingly impossible circumstances didn’t prevent his friends and family from going out looking for him though.

They somehow miraculously managed to find too. They had cameras rolling on the boat when it happened too. The jubilant celebration from aboard the boat will give you goosebumps, as they react like they just won the Super Bowl once they see Dylan floating around out in the water off in the distance. According to the post, he was missing for about 2 hours when they find him. Though he got swept about a mile away from his boat, he was smart enough to return to the area where he was last known to be. The rescue boat eventually rendezvoused with him near those coordinates.

A subsequent video shows the emotional moment they pull him aboard their boat. It’s one of the most heartwarming hugs you will ever see. According to that caption, the Coast Guard was also out searching for him. They eventually linked up with the boat that did find him to check his vital signs and make sure he was ok. His body temperature was starting to drop in the cold water as the sun began to set, but no other injuries were reported.

Dylan Gartenmayer Was Fully Prepared To Spend The Night Treading Water

Dylan Gartenmayer is an extremely experienced ocean adventurer. He frequently hits the open ocean to free dive and spear fish. He was fully prepared to brave the sea for the night, ready to tread water, fight off sharks, and do whatever it took to survive. Eventually he happened to swim past a cluster of buoys. Using his ingenuity, he tied himself to the floating buoys to and made a make shift raft.

However, shortly after he latched onto the buoys, bait balls started bubbling up near the top of the water all around him. “There was a bunch of bait floating around me,” Gartenmayer told NBC-6 News. “I knew that there were big fish eating those baits and there were sharks that were going to be shortly behind them. I was ready to fight the night out.”

The incident occured on January 19th. Gartenmayer was out spearfishing with a few buddies near Western Sambo Reef outside of Key West. After a full day of diving, the weather conditions started to get bad. THe group decided to head back home, but not before Gartenmayer made one final dive. That was a decision that almost cost him his life.

Once he reached a depth of about 35 feet, a powerful blast from the Gulf Stream current jettisined him into the open ocean. The current shoved him down to a depth of about 150 feet. It also eventually carried him about a mile away from where he first launched his dive. Realizing that he should have already resurfaced, his friends quickly notified his family and the U.S. Coast Guard about the situation.

Rescuers Searched The Ocean For Hours Before Finding Him

The Coast Guard immediately responded and sent both boats and aircraft out to look for him. Authorities looked for him for hours, but never spotted him. Because he rafted up with the buoys, they might have mistaken he himself for a buoy. “I had a small plane fly above but they didn’t see me, and about 30 minutes later they flew back again, still didn’t see me,” Gartenmayer said. “Shortly after that the sun had disappeared past the horizon. As I saw the sun disappear I knew things were starting to get a little more dire.”

Even with the Coast Guard searching for him, Gartenmayer’s mother rounded up a crew and boarded a boat to go look for him themselves. They immediately set out for the very same location where he made his last dive. That was a decision that probably saved his life.

When they returned, his friends spotted a raft of buoys off in the distance that wasn’t there earlier in the day. Four hours after they lost him, the miraculously found him in the same spot.

“I could hear the engines running and I knew from there that was actually my grandfather’s boat,” Gartenmayer said. The Coast Guard said that a less experienced ocean adventurer likely would have died. The decision to climb on top of the buoys kept his body out of the water enough to stave off hypothermia.

His mother said that finding her son given the circumstances was the embodiment of an answered prayer. “It’s a miracle we landed right on my son in a needle in a haystack,” she said. “You’re in the middle of the ocean, and that’s God.”