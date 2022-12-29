Florida Man Recounts Harrowing Experience of Losing an Arm in Alligator Attack

As any Floridian would agree, there are a few cardinal rules for living in (or visiting) the Sunshine State. Carry sunscreen and water basically everywhere you go, never stay in the pool during a thunderstorm, and, whatever you do, never swim in freshwater, no matter how inviting it may look. Well over a million American alligators call Florida home, the ancient reptiles inhabiting all 67 counties. And though alligator attacks are rare, they’re far from unheard of.

Longtime Florida resident Eric Merda, 43, took a chance at a dip in Lake Manatee back in July and lost an arm because of it. Though he was well aware of the ever-present gator population in his home state, he didn’t hesitate to wade into the cool water at dusk – a time of day when alligators are most active.

As he swam through the refreshing water, he shed both his clothing and shoes, the wet fabric weighing him down and slowing his travel. It took several hours, but he finally made it to the middle of the lake. And it was then, an impossibly long way from shore, that he saw it – a huge jet black eye bobbing along the surface of the water a few feet away, its attention laser-focused on him.

Using its powerful tail, an alligator can reach speeds of 20 mph with ease. Meanwhile, humans struggle to reach 5 mph while attempting to cut through water.

Merda had no real hope of escape, but he knew he had to try. Flinging his right arm out in an attempt to swim away, however, he was met not with the gentle touch of the lake but the bone-crushing jaws of the alligator.

Florida Man Escapes Alligator Attack With His Life

Before he could even register that he was the victim of an alligator attack, Eric Merda’s arm was viciously snapped off at the elbow. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been hit in the head hard by something metal,” he told the Daily Mail. “Everything turned black for half a second. It was like lightning striking.”

Thankfully, Merda knew enough about Florida’s alligators to anticipate what was going to happen next: death rolls. After selecting their prey, alligators will rip them apart by spinning them underwater. In an effort to prevent the oncoming attack, Eric Merda threw his remaining arm around its body. He then began kicking the gator with all his force as it tried to pull him under.

As the alligator continued its ruthless attack on Merda, he began to accept his fate. After pulling him under three times, however, the gator simply vanished, Merda’s arm clutched between its iron jaws. “I was scared to death. All I was thinking was that it was coming back for me,” he recalled.

“Every time I felt my feet touch cold water, I would just lose it,” Merda said. “Because it meant this was deeper water where the alligator might be.”

Florida Man Spends 3 Weeks in the Hospital Following Gruesome Incident

With only one arm to propel him through the water, the traumatized man began to swim back the way he came. This time, the swim was near-impossible. Not just because of his lack of mobility but because he could barely think for fear of another alligator attack. “I felt like it was waiting for me,” Merda explained.

Eventually, he made it back to shore. Unable to find his way out of the swamp grass, he collapsed, spending the night near the dark lake. After four days in the wild, he finally made it back to his car. And within half an hour, a helicopter ambulance was transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he would spend the next four weeks in recovery.

Looking back, Eric Merda can admit that his ill-fated swim was “not the smartest decision” he could’ve made. Somehow, however, he’s managed to find humor in the horrific incident. “I think it astonishing that it took so long to get attacked, to be honest with you,” he said with a laugh.